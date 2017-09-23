Image 1 of 51 Julius Johansen (Denmark) celebrates his world title. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 51 Julius Johansen (Denmark) takes a drink after his solo win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 51 The rainbow jersey for Julius Johansen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 51 Julius Johansen (Denmark) after his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 51 Junior men's champion Julius Johansen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 51 Julius Johansen (Denmark) receive a congratulatory handshake (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 51 Julius Johansen (Denmark) on his way to the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 51 Yes, Julius Johansen (Denmark) celebrating (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 51 Mark Donovan (Great Britain) and Julius Johansen (Denmark) leading (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 51 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 51 Mark Donovan (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 51 Eugene Kakizaki (Japan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 51 Julius Johansen (Denmark) riding solo to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 51 The Danish and Norwegian teams swarm to the front at the start of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 51 Julius Johansen (Denmark) before making his race winning move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 51 Maxim Van Gils (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 51 Loran Cassaert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 51 A fan smiles while watching the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 51 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 51 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 51 Julius Johansen (Denmark) comprehending his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 51 The early breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 51 Italians Luca Rastelli, who took silver, and Michele Gazzoli with bronze (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 51 Julius Johansen (Denmark) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 51 Junior world champion Julius Johansen (Denmark) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 51 Luca Rastelli and Michele Gazzoli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 51 Italian Luca Rastelli won the silver medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 51 Julius Johansen (Denmark) wins the world title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 51 The rainbow bands and gold medal for the winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 51 Thibaut Ponsaerts (Belgium) was among the fallers. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 51 Julius Johansen (Denmark) was well positioned throughout. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 51 Tom Pidcock (Great Britain). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 51 The final lap of the junior men's road race in Bergen. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 51 Julius Johansen (Denmark) solos to the junior Worlds in Bergen. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 51 Niklas Markl (Germany) had to settle for fourth. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 51 Julius Johansen (Denmark). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 51 Julius Johansen (Denmark). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 51 Julius Johansen (Denmark) wins the junior men's world title. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 51 Thibaut Ponsaerts (Belgium) was forced to abandon. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 51 The junior men at the World Championships in Bergen. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 51 The junior men at the Bergen Worlds. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 51 Tim Piddock in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 51 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 51 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 51 The junior men's peloton on the final lap of the Bergen Worlds. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 51 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 51 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) was a faller. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 51 Karel Vacek (Czech Republic) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 51 Kazakhstan take up the reins at the junior men's Worlds. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 51 The junior men's peloton at the World Championships in Bergen. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 51 Luca Rastelli and Michele Gazzoli (Italy) held on for silver and bronze. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Julius Johansen (Denmark) soloed in for an easy win in the Junior Men's race at the World Championships. The young Dane was followed over the finish line 51 seconds later by two Italians, Luca Rastelli, who took silver, and Michele Gazzoli, who placed third for bronze.

Johansen had joined a lead group on the penultimate lap of the closing circuit course, and soon jumped for the lead. He then used his time trial skills to build up a lead from 10 seconds with 12 kilometres to go to nearly a minute at the finish.

The 10-man chase group splintered along the way, with only Rastelli giving close chase. The gap increased dramatically in the final kilometres, but the chasers and peloton were determined to at least fight for the remaining podium spots. Rastelli was nearly caught by the field at the finish line, with his teammate Gazzoli coming in quickly for third.

"I can't believe it. I know I have a good shape," Johansen said. "Along the ways, there were a lot of guys in breakaways, but my teammates did an amazing job to keep it all together. I could do it at the finish. It was fantastic."

The race started with a 45 km long run-in to five laps of a circuit course. By the time the field entered that course, an escape group of seven had a gap of over a minute on the field. The escape gained and lost various riders as the gap continuously shrank.

Johansen jumped to join the escape on the penultimate lap, joining four others with only a very narrow gap. The young Dane then went for glory alone, with a lead of 10 seconds with 12 km to go, which he built up for the winning margin.

