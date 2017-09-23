Trending

Worlds: Julius Johansen wins junior men's road race

Rastelli and Gazzoli take silver and bronze for Italy

Image 1 of 51

Julius Johansen (Denmark) celebrates his world title.

Julius Johansen (Denmark) celebrates his world title.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 51

Julius Johansen (Denmark) takes a drink after his solo win

Julius Johansen (Denmark) takes a drink after his solo win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 51

The rainbow jersey for Julius Johansen (Denmark)

The rainbow jersey for Julius Johansen (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 51

Julius Johansen (Denmark) after his win

Julius Johansen (Denmark) after his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 51

Junior men's champion Julius Johansen (Denmark)

Junior men's champion Julius Johansen (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 51

Julius Johansen (Denmark) receive a congratulatory handshake

Julius Johansen (Denmark) receive a congratulatory handshake
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 51

Julius Johansen (Denmark) on his way to the podium

Julius Johansen (Denmark) on his way to the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 51

Yes, Julius Johansen (Denmark) celebrating

Yes, Julius Johansen (Denmark) celebrating
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 51

Mark Donovan (Great Britain) and Julius Johansen (Denmark) leading

Mark Donovan (Great Britain) and Julius Johansen (Denmark) leading
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 51

Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Norway)

Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 51

Mark Donovan (Great Britain)

Mark Donovan (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 51

Eugene Kakizaki (Japan)

Eugene Kakizaki (Japan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 51

Julius Johansen (Denmark) riding solo to the win

Julius Johansen (Denmark) riding solo to the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 51

The Danish and Norwegian teams swarm to the front at the start of the race

The Danish and Norwegian teams swarm to the front at the start of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 51

Julius Johansen (Denmark) before making his race winning move

Julius Johansen (Denmark) before making his race winning move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 51

Maxim Van Gils (Belgium)

Maxim Van Gils (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 51

Loran Cassaert (Belgium)

Loran Cassaert (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 51

A fan smiles while watching the race

A fan smiles while watching the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 51

Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Norway)

Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 51

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 51

Julius Johansen (Denmark) comprehending his win

Julius Johansen (Denmark) comprehending his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The early breakaway

The early breakaway

The early breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 51

Italians Luca Rastelli, who took silver, and Michele Gazzoli with bronze

Italians Luca Rastelli, who took silver, and Michele Gazzoli with bronze
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 51

Julius Johansen (Denmark)

Julius Johansen (Denmark)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 51

Junior world champion Julius Johansen (Denmark)

Junior world champion Julius Johansen (Denmark)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 51

Luca Rastelli and Michele Gazzoli

Luca Rastelli and Michele Gazzoli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 51

Italian Luca Rastelli won the silver medal

Italian Luca Rastelli won the silver medal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 51

Julius Johansen (Denmark) wins the world title

Julius Johansen (Denmark) wins the world title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 51

The rainbow bands and gold medal for the winner

The rainbow bands and gold medal for the winner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 51

Thibaut Ponsaerts (Belgium) was among the fallers.

Thibaut Ponsaerts (Belgium) was among the fallers.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 51

Julius Johansen (Denmark) was well positioned throughout.

Julius Johansen (Denmark) was well positioned throughout.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 51

Tom Pidcock (Great Britain).

Tom Pidcock (Great Britain).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 51

The final lap of the junior men's road race in Bergen.

The final lap of the junior men's road race in Bergen.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 51

Julius Johansen (Denmark) solos to the junior Worlds in Bergen.

Julius Johansen (Denmark) solos to the junior Worlds in Bergen.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 51

Niklas Markl (Germany) had to settle for fourth.

Niklas Markl (Germany) had to settle for fourth.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 51

Julius Johansen (Denmark).

Julius Johansen (Denmark).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 51

Julius Johansen (Denmark).

Julius Johansen (Denmark).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 51

Julius Johansen (Denmark) wins the junior men's world title.

Julius Johansen (Denmark) wins the junior men's world title.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 51

Thibaut Ponsaerts (Belgium) was forced to abandon.

Thibaut Ponsaerts (Belgium) was forced to abandon.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 51

The junior men at the World Championships in Bergen.

The junior men at the World Championships in Bergen.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 51

The junior men at the Bergen Worlds.

The junior men at the Bergen Worlds.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 51

Tim Piddock in the bunch

Tim Piddock in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 51

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium).

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 51

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 51

The junior men's peloton on the final lap of the Bergen Worlds.

The junior men's peloton on the final lap of the Bergen Worlds.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 51

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium).

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 51

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) was a faller.

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) was a faller.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 51

Karel Vacek (Czech Republic) leads the breakaway

Karel Vacek (Czech Republic) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 51

Kazakhstan take up the reins at the junior men's Worlds.

Kazakhstan take up the reins at the junior men's Worlds.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 51

The junior men's peloton at the World Championships in Bergen.

The junior men's peloton at the World Championships in Bergen.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 51

Luca Rastelli and Michele Gazzoli (Italy) held on for silver and bronze.

Luca Rastelli and Michele Gazzoli (Italy) held on for silver and bronze.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Julius Johansen (Denmark) soloed in for an easy win in the Junior Men's race at the World Championships. The young Dane was followed over the finish line 51 seconds later by two Italians, Luca Rastelli, who took silver, and Michele Gazzoli, who placed third for bronze.

Johansen had joined a lead group on the penultimate lap of the closing circuit course, and soon jumped for the lead. He then used his time trial skills to build up a lead from 10 seconds with 12 kilometres to go to nearly a minute at the finish.

The 10-man chase group splintered along the way, with only Rastelli giving close chase. The gap increased dramatically in the final kilometres, but the chasers and peloton were determined to at least fight for the remaining podium spots. Rastelli was nearly caught by the field at the finish line, with his teammate Gazzoli coming in quickly for third.

"I can't believe it. I know I have a good shape," Johansen said. "Along the ways, there were a lot of guys in breakaways, but my teammates did an amazing job to keep it all together. I could do it at the finish. It was fantastic."

The race started with a 45 km long run-in to five laps of a circuit course. By the time the field entered that course, an escape group of seven had a gap of over a minute on the field. The escape gained and lost various riders as the gap continuously shrank.

Johansen jumped to join the escape on the penultimate lap, joining four others with only a very narrow gap. The young Dane then went for glory alone, with a lead of 10 seconds with 12 km to go, which he built up for the winning margin.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julius Johansen (Denmark)3:10:48
2Luca Rastelli (Italy)0:00:51
3Michele Gazzoli (Italy)
4Niklas Märkl (Germany)
5Jake Stewart (Great Britain)
6Florian Kierner (Austria)
7Filippo Zana (Italy)
8Olav Hjemsæter (Norway)
9Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)
10Jacob Hindsgaul Madsen (Denmark)
11Olzhas Bayembayev (Kazakhstan)
12Mario Gamper (Austria)
13Misch Leyder (Luxembourg)
14Matis Louvel (France)
15Fabio Mazzucco (Italy)
16Antoine Raugel (France)
17Juri Hollmann (Germany)
18Ken Conter (Luxembourg)
19Daan Hoole (Netherlands)
20Sebastian Berwick (Australia)
21Matúš Štocek (Slovakia)
22Jacob Eriksson (Sweden)
23Victor Alejandro Ocampo Giraldo (Colombia)
24Pedro Lopes (Portugal)0:00:55
25Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)
26Leonardo Henrique Finkler (Brazil)
27Loran Cassaert (Belgium)
28Shoi Matsuda (Japan)
29Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Denmark)
30Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)
31Luca Colnaghi (Italy)
32Jakob Geßner (Germany)
33Andrea Innocenti (Italy)
34Gleb Brussenskiy (Kazakhstan)
35Théo Nonnez (France)
36Vojtech Sedlácek (Czech Republic)
37Jacob Vaughan (Great Britain)
38Aljaž Jarc (Slovenia)
39Paul Lefaure (France)
40Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kazakhstan)
41Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spain)
42Ludvig Fischer Aasheim (Norway)
43Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland)
44Afonso Silva (Portugal)
45Igor Chzhan (Kazakhstan)
46Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Canada)0:01:08
47Mark Donovan (Great Britain)0:01:18
48Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)
49Fernando Islas Lopez (Mexico)0:01:25
50Andreas Leknessund (Norway)0:01:46
51Alexis Renard (France)0:02:30
52Mitchell Wright (Australia)0:02:42
53Matej Blaško (Slovakia)0:02:45
54Xandres Vervloesem (Belgium)
55Nik Cemažar (Slovenia)
56Marius Mayrhofer (Germany)0:03:32
57Valère Thiébaud (Switzerland)
58Idar Andersen (Norway)0:03:53
59Matteo Jorgenson (United States of America)
60Matouš Meštan (Czech Republic)0:05:25
61Daniil Marukhin (Kazakhstan)0:05:46
62Dawid Burczak (Poland)0:06:47
63Gergo Orosz (Hungary)
64Ben Hamilton (New Zealand)
65Marijn Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
66Veljko Stojnic (Serbia)
67Vladislav Stepanov (Russian Federation)
68Nikita Martynov (Russian Federation)
69Oscar Elworthy (New Zealand)
70Karel Vacek (Czech Republic)0:06:52
71Mikolaj Konieczny (Poland)0:06:53
72Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Norway)
73Maxim Van Gils (Belgium)0:06:58
74Leon Heinschke (Germany)
75Ramon Diaz Gazquez (Spain)0:07:02
76Søren Wærenskjold (Norway)0:08:00
77Ignacio Alejandro Espinoza Ibarra (Chile)
78Tobias Bayer (Austria)
79Tomas Barta (Czech Republic)
80Luke Smith (Ireland)
81Aljaž Omrzel (Slovenia)
82Patrick J. Doogan (Ireland)
83Viktor Potocki (Croatia)
84Jose Eduardo Autran Carrillo (Chile)
85Romas Zubrickas (Lithuania)
86Kei Onodera (Japan)
87Felix Engelhardt (Germany)
88Matthew Oliveira (Bermuda)
89Abner González Rivera (Puerto Rico)
90Ben Walsh (Ireland)
91Denis Marian Vulcan (Romania)
92Alexandros Matsangos (Cyprus)
93Florian Gamper (Austria)
94Joosep Sankmann (Estonia)
95Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Thailand)
96Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Colombia)
97Linus Kvist (Sweden)
98Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg)0:08:05
99Christoffer Wall (Sweden)
100Cole Davis (United States of America)
101Ilan Van Wilder (Belgium)0:08:24
102Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Spain)0:10:03
103Pedro Lopes (Portugal)0:11:07
104Emmanouil Orfanoudakis (Greece)
105Karim Shiraliyev (Azerbaijan)
106Ivan Gabriel Ruiz (Argentina)0:12:18
107Antti-Jussi Juntunen (Finland)
108Graydon Staples (Canada)0:12:35
109Sean Quinn (United States of America)
110Kestutis Vaitaitis (Lithuania)0:13:38
111Devin Shortt (South Africa)0:14:10
112Hamza Mansouri (Algeria)0:14:13
113Kristofers Bindemanis (Latvia)0:14:41
114Markus Pajur (Estonia)0:14:42
115Daniil Nikulin (Ukraine)0:15:34
116Luka Sagadin (Slovenia)0:15:47
117Kurt Penno (Canada)
118Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mexico)
119Jason Oosthuizen (South Africa)0:17:47
120Daniil Turuk (Belarus)0:18:16
121Kiflom Gebresilassie (Ethiopia)0:18:18
122Johan Price-Pejtersen (Denmark)
123Giulio Masotto (Italy)0:18:53
124Riley Sheehan (United States of America)0:19:15
125Richard Holec (Czech Republic)
126Minne Verboom (Netherlands)
127Johan Tiedemann Langballe (Denmark)
128Eugene Kakizaki (Japan)
129Conor Schunk (United States of America)
130Maikel Zijlaard (Netherlands)0:19:23
DNFNicolas David Gomez Jaramillo (Colombia)
DNFMohammed Medrazi (Morocco)
DNFMohamed Amine Nehari (Algeria)
DNFNadjib Assal (Algeria)
DNFLudvig Anton Wacker (Denmark)
DNFDanny Van Der Tuuk (Netherlands)
DNFAdam Foltán (Slovakia)
DNFRyan Terry (South Africa)
DNFFred Wright (Great Britain)
DNFKendrick Boots (United States of America)
DNFKristers Ansons (Latvia)
DNFIvan Orlov (Azerbaijan)
DNFYuval Ben Moshe (Israel)
DNFWarut Paekrathok (Thailand)
DNFDzianis Mazur (Belarus)
DNFJulius Taskinen (Finland)
DNFHunor Máté Kiss (Hungary)
DNFMikayil Safarli (Azerbaijan)
DNFMarko Hozjan (Slovenia)
DNFDylan Redy (Mauritius)
DNFMarten Jõeäär (Estonia)
DNFWachirawit Saenkhamwong (Thailand)
DNFAlex Vogel (Switzerland)
DNFÁdám Karl (Hungary)
DNFAnton Vtiurin (Russian Federation)
DNFFlorentin Lecamus Lambert (France)
DNFOussama Cheblaoui (Algeria)
DNFMohamed Rayes (Syrian Arab Republic)
DNFRuben Eggenberg (Switzerland)
DNFMichael Foley (Canada)
DNFAbdellah Loukili (Morocco)
DNFPetar Stoyanov (Bulgaria)
DNFKiryl Pashkevich (Belarus)
DNFTyler Cole (Trinidad And Tobago)
DNFCharl Du Plooy (Namibia)
DNFThibaut Ponsaerts (Belgium)
DNFFilip Maciejuk (Poland)
DNFPetr Klabouch (Czech Republic)
DNFValentin Vasiloiu (Romania)
DNFMantas Januškevicius (Lithuania)
DNFTomáš Meriac (Slovakia)
DNFHrachya Shaboyan (Armenia)
DNFVentsislav Venkov (Bulgaria)
DNFKaden Hopkins (Bermuda)
DNFAnton Popov (Russian Federation)
DNFAdam Kus (Poland)
DNFShahar Melamed (Israel)
DNFRemco Evenepoel (Belgium)
DNFJuan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mexico)
DNFMelki Mohamed Aziz (Tunisia)
DNFMounir El Azhari (Morocco)
DNFStephen Alberto Belle (Seychelles)
DNFSchalk Van Der Merwe (Namibia)
DNFEmiliano Mirafuentes Resendez (Mexico)
DNFEdo Goldstein (Israel)
DNFBriton John (Guyana)
DNSMichael Antonelli (San Marino)
DNSCurtis Dey (Guyana)
DNSLasha Amiridze (Georgia)
DNSTamaz Tsereteli (Georgia)

