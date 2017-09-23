Worlds: Julius Johansen wins junior men's road race
Rastelli and Gazzoli take silver and bronze for Italy
Junior Men - Road Race: Rong - Bergen
Julius Johansen (Denmark) soloed in for an easy win in the Junior Men's race at the World Championships. The young Dane was followed over the finish line 51 seconds later by two Italians, Luca Rastelli, who took silver, and Michele Gazzoli, who placed third for bronze.
Johansen had joined a lead group on the penultimate lap of the closing circuit course, and soon jumped for the lead. He then used his time trial skills to build up a lead from 10 seconds with 12 kilometres to go to nearly a minute at the finish.
The 10-man chase group splintered along the way, with only Rastelli giving close chase. The gap increased dramatically in the final kilometres, but the chasers and peloton were determined to at least fight for the remaining podium spots. Rastelli was nearly caught by the field at the finish line, with his teammate Gazzoli coming in quickly for third.
"I can't believe it. I know I have a good shape," Johansen said. "Along the ways, there were a lot of guys in breakaways, but my teammates did an amazing job to keep it all together. I could do it at the finish. It was fantastic."
The race started with a 45 km long run-in to five laps of a circuit course. By the time the field entered that course, an escape group of seven had a gap of over a minute on the field. The escape gained and lost various riders as the gap continuously shrank.
Johansen jumped to join the escape on the penultimate lap, joining four others with only a very narrow gap. The young Dane then went for glory alone, with a lead of 10 seconds with 12 km to go, which he built up for the winning margin.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julius Johansen (Denmark)
|3:10:48
|2
|Luca Rastelli (Italy)
|0:00:51
|3
|Michele Gazzoli (Italy)
|4
|Niklas Märkl (Germany)
|5
|Jake Stewart (Great Britain)
|6
|Florian Kierner (Austria)
|7
|Filippo Zana (Italy)
|8
|Olav Hjemsæter (Norway)
|9
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)
|10
|Jacob Hindsgaul Madsen (Denmark)
|11
|Olzhas Bayembayev (Kazakhstan)
|12
|Mario Gamper (Austria)
|13
|Misch Leyder (Luxembourg)
|14
|Matis Louvel (France)
|15
|Fabio Mazzucco (Italy)
|16
|Antoine Raugel (France)
|17
|Juri Hollmann (Germany)
|18
|Ken Conter (Luxembourg)
|19
|Daan Hoole (Netherlands)
|20
|Sebastian Berwick (Australia)
|21
|Matúš Štocek (Slovakia)
|22
|Jacob Eriksson (Sweden)
|23
|Victor Alejandro Ocampo Giraldo (Colombia)
|24
|Pedro Lopes (Portugal)
|0:00:55
|25
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)
|26
|Leonardo Henrique Finkler (Brazil)
|27
|Loran Cassaert (Belgium)
|28
|Shoi Matsuda (Japan)
|29
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Denmark)
|30
|Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)
|31
|Luca Colnaghi (Italy)
|32
|Jakob Geßner (Germany)
|33
|Andrea Innocenti (Italy)
|34
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kazakhstan)
|35
|Théo Nonnez (France)
|36
|Vojtech Sedlácek (Czech Republic)
|37
|Jacob Vaughan (Great Britain)
|38
|Aljaž Jarc (Slovenia)
|39
|Paul Lefaure (France)
|40
|Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kazakhstan)
|41
|Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spain)
|42
|Ludvig Fischer Aasheim (Norway)
|43
|Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland)
|44
|Afonso Silva (Portugal)
|45
|Igor Chzhan (Kazakhstan)
|46
|Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Canada)
|0:01:08
|47
|Mark Donovan (Great Britain)
|0:01:18
|48
|Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)
|49
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mexico)
|0:01:25
|50
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway)
|0:01:46
|51
|Alexis Renard (France)
|0:02:30
|52
|Mitchell Wright (Australia)
|0:02:42
|53
|Matej Blaško (Slovakia)
|0:02:45
|54
|Xandres Vervloesem (Belgium)
|55
|Nik Cemažar (Slovenia)
|56
|Marius Mayrhofer (Germany)
|0:03:32
|57
|Valère Thiébaud (Switzerland)
|58
|Idar Andersen (Norway)
|0:03:53
|59
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States of America)
|60
|Matouš Meštan (Czech Republic)
|0:05:25
|61
|Daniil Marukhin (Kazakhstan)
|0:05:46
|62
|Dawid Burczak (Poland)
|0:06:47
|63
|Gergo Orosz (Hungary)
|64
|Ben Hamilton (New Zealand)
|65
|Marijn Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
|66
|Veljko Stojnic (Serbia)
|67
|Vladislav Stepanov (Russian Federation)
|68
|Nikita Martynov (Russian Federation)
|69
|Oscar Elworthy (New Zealand)
|70
|Karel Vacek (Czech Republic)
|0:06:52
|71
|Mikolaj Konieczny (Poland)
|0:06:53
|72
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Norway)
|73
|Maxim Van Gils (Belgium)
|0:06:58
|74
|Leon Heinschke (Germany)
|75
|Ramon Diaz Gazquez (Spain)
|0:07:02
|76
|Søren Wærenskjold (Norway)
|0:08:00
|77
|Ignacio Alejandro Espinoza Ibarra (Chile)
|78
|Tobias Bayer (Austria)
|79
|Tomas Barta (Czech Republic)
|80
|Luke Smith (Ireland)
|81
|Aljaž Omrzel (Slovenia)
|82
|Patrick J. Doogan (Ireland)
|83
|Viktor Potocki (Croatia)
|84
|Jose Eduardo Autran Carrillo (Chile)
|85
|Romas Zubrickas (Lithuania)
|86
|Kei Onodera (Japan)
|87
|Felix Engelhardt (Germany)
|88
|Matthew Oliveira (Bermuda)
|89
|Abner González Rivera (Puerto Rico)
|90
|Ben Walsh (Ireland)
|91
|Denis Marian Vulcan (Romania)
|92
|Alexandros Matsangos (Cyprus)
|93
|Florian Gamper (Austria)
|94
|Joosep Sankmann (Estonia)
|95
|Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Thailand)
|96
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Colombia)
|97
|Linus Kvist (Sweden)
|98
|Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg)
|0:08:05
|99
|Christoffer Wall (Sweden)
|100
|Cole Davis (United States of America)
|101
|Ilan Van Wilder (Belgium)
|0:08:24
|102
|Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Spain)
|0:10:03
|103
|Pedro Lopes (Portugal)
|0:11:07
|104
|Emmanouil Orfanoudakis (Greece)
|105
|Karim Shiraliyev (Azerbaijan)
|106
|Ivan Gabriel Ruiz (Argentina)
|0:12:18
|107
|Antti-Jussi Juntunen (Finland)
|108
|Graydon Staples (Canada)
|0:12:35
|109
|Sean Quinn (United States of America)
|110
|Kestutis Vaitaitis (Lithuania)
|0:13:38
|111
|Devin Shortt (South Africa)
|0:14:10
|112
|Hamza Mansouri (Algeria)
|0:14:13
|113
|Kristofers Bindemanis (Latvia)
|0:14:41
|114
|Markus Pajur (Estonia)
|0:14:42
|115
|Daniil Nikulin (Ukraine)
|0:15:34
|116
|Luka Sagadin (Slovenia)
|0:15:47
|117
|Kurt Penno (Canada)
|118
|Eugenio Mirafuentes Resendez (Mexico)
|119
|Jason Oosthuizen (South Africa)
|0:17:47
|120
|Daniil Turuk (Belarus)
|0:18:16
|121
|Kiflom Gebresilassie (Ethiopia)
|0:18:18
|122
|Johan Price-Pejtersen (Denmark)
|123
|Giulio Masotto (Italy)
|0:18:53
|124
|Riley Sheehan (United States of America)
|0:19:15
|125
|Richard Holec (Czech Republic)
|126
|Minne Verboom (Netherlands)
|127
|Johan Tiedemann Langballe (Denmark)
|128
|Eugene Kakizaki (Japan)
|129
|Conor Schunk (United States of America)
|130
|Maikel Zijlaard (Netherlands)
|0:19:23
|DNF
|Nicolas David Gomez Jaramillo (Colombia)
|DNF
|Mohammed Medrazi (Morocco)
|DNF
|Mohamed Amine Nehari (Algeria)
|DNF
|Nadjib Assal (Algeria)
|DNF
|Ludvig Anton Wacker (Denmark)
|DNF
|Danny Van Der Tuuk (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Adam Foltán (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Ryan Terry (South Africa)
|DNF
|Fred Wright (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Kendrick Boots (United States of America)
|DNF
|Kristers Ansons (Latvia)
|DNF
|Ivan Orlov (Azerbaijan)
|DNF
|Yuval Ben Moshe (Israel)
|DNF
|Warut Paekrathok (Thailand)
|DNF
|Dzianis Mazur (Belarus)
|DNF
|Julius Taskinen (Finland)
|DNF
|Hunor Máté Kiss (Hungary)
|DNF
|Mikayil Safarli (Azerbaijan)
|DNF
|Marko Hozjan (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Dylan Redy (Mauritius)
|DNF
|Marten Jõeäär (Estonia)
|DNF
|Wachirawit Saenkhamwong (Thailand)
|DNF
|Alex Vogel (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Ádám Karl (Hungary)
|DNF
|Anton Vtiurin (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Florentin Lecamus Lambert (France)
|DNF
|Oussama Cheblaoui (Algeria)
|DNF
|Mohamed Rayes (Syrian Arab Republic)
|DNF
|Ruben Eggenberg (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Michael Foley (Canada)
|DNF
|Abdellah Loukili (Morocco)
|DNF
|Petar Stoyanov (Bulgaria)
|DNF
|Kiryl Pashkevich (Belarus)
|DNF
|Tyler Cole (Trinidad And Tobago)
|DNF
|Charl Du Plooy (Namibia)
|DNF
|Thibaut Ponsaerts (Belgium)
|DNF
|Filip Maciejuk (Poland)
|DNF
|Petr Klabouch (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Valentin Vasiloiu (Romania)
|DNF
|Mantas Januškevicius (Lithuania)
|DNF
|Tomáš Meriac (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Hrachya Shaboyan (Armenia)
|DNF
|Ventsislav Venkov (Bulgaria)
|DNF
|Kaden Hopkins (Bermuda)
|DNF
|Anton Popov (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Adam Kus (Poland)
|DNF
|Shahar Melamed (Israel)
|DNF
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
|DNF
|Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mexico)
|DNF
|Melki Mohamed Aziz (Tunisia)
|DNF
|Mounir El Azhari (Morocco)
|DNF
|Stephen Alberto Belle (Seychelles)
|DNF
|Schalk Van Der Merwe (Namibia)
|DNF
|Emiliano Mirafuentes Resendez (Mexico)
|DNF
|Edo Goldstein (Israel)
|DNF
|Briton John (Guyana)
|DNS
|Michael Antonelli (San Marino)
|DNS
|Curtis Dey (Guyana)
|DNS
|Lasha Amiridze (Georgia)
|DNS
|Tamaz Tsereteli (Georgia)
