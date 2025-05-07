La Vuelta Femenina: Anna van der Breggen escapes on final descent for stage 4 solo victory

Marianne Vos leads reduces peloton for second with Demi Vollering third

La Vuelta Femenina 2025: Anna van der Breggen of SD Worx-Protime wins stage 4 after solo attack in final 7km
La Vuelta Femenina 2025: Anna van der Breggen of SD Worx-Protime wins stage 4 after solo attack in final 7km (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) took the first victory of her comeback by winning stage 4 of La Vuelta Femenina. The former World Champion attacked on the descent from the Puerto de El Buste, 7km from the finish line, and held off the chasing group for a solo victory.

Twelve seconds later, Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) beat Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) to second place in the sprint of a group of 18 riders. Red jersey Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) finished seventh and keeps the overall lead due to bonus seconds picked up at the intermediate sprint.

