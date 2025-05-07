La Vuelta Femenina: Anna van der Breggen escapes on final descent for stage 4 solo victory

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) took the first victory of her comeback by winning stage 4 of La Vuelta Femenina. The former World Champion attacked on the descent from the Puerto de El Buste, 7km from the finish line, and held off the chasing group for a solo victory.

Twelve seconds later, Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) beat Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) to second place in the sprint of a group of 18 riders. Red jersey Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) finished seventh and keeps the overall lead due to bonus seconds picked up at the intermediate sprint.

“I did not expect this at all. It was not the plan, but we were with a small group in the downhill, and at that point, I was alone. The speed went out, and I saw a good moment, so I went. I did not expect to arrive solo, but it feels really nice,” said Van der Breggen after the finish.

“We knew it could be a hard last climb. We wanted to be there with Mischa [Bredewold], Gerri [Femke Gerritse] and me, but in the end it was a really small group. The strategy was actually to try with Gerri again,” Van der Breggen explained.

Femke Gerritse of SD Worx-Protime rides stage 4 in the Red Leader Jersey (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Going into the first mountain stage, Gerritse retains the GC lead, now five seconds over Van der Breggen and 11 seconds ahead of Vos. Van der Breggen is now the best-placed GC contender, 17 seconds ahead of fourth-placed Vollering.

“It’s going really well, but tomorrow will be honest. The speed on the climb was hard, and you saw how small the group was, so it’s going to be fighting. But this is in the pocket, so we had some really good days to start with,” said Van der Breggen.

Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) retains the red leader's jersey on stage 4 while Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) carries the green points classification jersey. (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Results

