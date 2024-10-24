UCI Gravel World Series 2025

UCI Gravel World Series overview

The start at the 2024 Gravel Grit 'n Grind in Sweden (Image credit: Chris Lanaway / Gravel Grit 'n Grind)

The 2025 Trek UCI Gravel World Series collection of races serve as qualifiers for the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships, which will be held in Limburg from October 11-12.

For the fourth season of the series, the first qualifying rounds were scheduled as part of a wrap-around season with a return of Gravelista on October 27, 2024 in Seymour, Victoria, Australia. The 2024 UEC European Gravel Championships were added as well, which were held on October 15, 2024 in Asiago, Italy.

Castellon Gravel Race in Spain will be the opening series event on the 2025 calendar, scheduled for February 15 in Castellon, Spain. This event, plus the next trio of events in March spread across the globe in Brazil, Belgium and Portugal, are all new to the series schedule.

Wörthersee Gravel Race in Austria on April 6 is among 18 events returning to the calendar. There are 15 new qualifiers for the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships.

The series launched in 2022 with just 10 events as the UCI added gravel into the mix of more than a dozen disciplines with world championships. In 2023 the UCI added six more qualifying races in the series and increased the worldwide reach to 25 for this past season.

The majority of the rounds are in Europe, but for the 2024-2025 season there will be three rounds in Australian and Africa, three in North America and one in South America.

The races vary in length and terrain for both elite riders and amateurs across age categories from 19-34 to 80-84, for both women and men. Riders can also gain entry to the World Championships without qualifying through the World Series races by winning national championships or being named as widcards by each national federation.

Many elite riders look to accumulate points in the series as these have played an important role in setting the all-important start grid positioning for their races at the UCI Gravel World Championships.

UCI Gravel World Series events 2024-2025