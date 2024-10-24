Jump to:

UCI Gravel World Series 2025

A collection of global qualifying races for the UCI Gravel World Championships

The Gralloch in 2024
(Image credit: Red On Sports)
UCI Gravel World Series overview

Start of Gravel Grit &#039;n Grind, UCI Gravel World Series round in Halmstad, Sweden 2024

The start at the 2024 Gravel Grit 'n Grind in Sweden (Image credit: Chris Lanaway / Gravel Grit 'n Grind)

Castellon Gravel Race in Spain will be the opening series event on the 2025 calendar, scheduled for February 15 in Castellon, Spain. This event, plus the next trio of events in March spread across the globe in Brazil, Belgium and Portugal, are all new to the series schedule.

Wörthersee Gravel Race in Austria on April 6 is among 18 events returning to the calendar. There are 15 new qualifiers for the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships.

The series launched in 2022 with just 10 events as the UCI added gravel into the mix of more than a dozen disciplines with world championships. In 2023 the UCI added six more qualifying races in the series and increased the worldwide reach to 25 for this past season.

The majority of the rounds are in Europe, but for the 2024-2025 season there will be three rounds in Australian and Africa, three in North America and one in South America.

The races vary in length and terrain for both elite riders and amateurs across age categories from 19-34 to 80-84, for both women and men. Riders can also gain entry to the World Championships without qualifying through the World Series races by winning national championships or being named as widcards by each national federation.

Many elite riders look to accumulate points in the series as these have played an important role in setting the all-important start grid positioning for their races at the UCI Gravel World Championships.

UCI Gravel World Series events 2024-2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Date

Event

Location

Men's elite winner

Women's elite winner

October 13, 2024

UEC European Gravel Championships

Asiago-Veneto, Italy

Martin Stošek

Sina Frei

October 27, 2024

Gravelista

Seymour, Australia

Brendan Johnston

Talia Appleton

February 15, 2025

Castellon Gravel Race

Castellon, Spain

Alejandro Valverde

Carolin Schiff

March 9, 2025

Gravel Brazil

Camboriu, Brazil

Simon Pellaud

Maddy Nutt

March 23, 2025

Turnhout Gravel

Turnhout, Belgium

Mads Würtz Schmidt

Geerike Schreurs

March 29, 2025

114 Gravel Race

Elvas, Portugal

Matthew Holmes

Lucia Gonzalez Blanco

April 6, 2025

Wörthersee Gravel Race

Velden am Wörthersee, Austria

Magnus Bak Klaris

Geerike Schreurs

April 20, 2025

Monaco Gravel Race

Monaco, France

Mads Würtz

Morgan Aguirre

April 25, 2025

Giro Sardegna Gravel

Siniscola, Italy

Tim Wollenberg

Debora Piana

April 26, 2025

Highlands Gravel Classic

Fayetteville-Goshen, Arkansas, USA

Skyler Taylor

Crystal Anthony

April 27, 2025

Paris to Ancaster

Paris, Ontario, Canada

Benjamin Perry

Devon Clarke

May 3, 2025

The Ceder Gravel Race

Cederberg, South Africa

Felix Stehli

Zanri Rossouw

May 10, 2025

The Devils Cardigan

Derby, Tasmania, Australia

Brendan Johnston

Talia Appleton

May 11, 2025

Gravel Fondo Limburg

Valkenburg, Netherlands

Tim Wellens

Lorena Wiebes

May 17, 2025

Seven

Nannup, WA, Australia

Mark O'Brien

Tiffany Cromwell

May 17, 2025

The Gralloch

Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland

Petr Vakoč

Tessa Neefjes

May 31, 2025

3RIDES Gravel Race

Aachen, Germany

Niels Vandeputte

Marianne Vos

June 7, 2025

Gravel Adventure

Szklarska Poreba - Jakuszyce, Poland

Adam Toupalik

Hanna Nilsson

June 14, 2025

Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk

Blaavands, Denmark

Mads Würtz Schmidt 

Larissa Hartog

June 14, 2025

Safari Gravel Race

Hell's Gate, Naivasha, Kenya

Lukas Malezsewski 

Hailey Hunter Smith

June 15, 2025

Wish One Millau Grands Causses

Millau, France

Dorian Gordon

Axelle Dubau-Prévot

June 21, 2025

Eislek Gravel Luxembourg

Vianden, Luxembourg

Mathijs Looman

Rosa Klöser

June 28, 2025

Gravel Suisse

Villars, Switzerland

Andreas Seewald

Sophie Wright

July 6, 2025

Hegau Gravel Festival

Singen, Germany

Mathijs Loman

Rosa Klöser

July 12, 2025

Gravel One Fifty

Peize, Netherlands

Jordan Habets

Femke Markus

August 16, 2025

Gravel Grit 'n Grind

Halmstad, Sweden

Jordan Habets

Femke Markus

August 23, 2025

Monsterrando

Fubine, Italy

Romain Bardet

Erica Magnaldi

August 23, 2025

Khomas100

Windhoek, Namibia

Alex Miller

Haley Preen

August 30, 2025

Houffa Gravel

Houffalize, Belgium

Mads Würtz Schmidt

Nicole Frain

September 6-7, 2025

Graean Cymru

Llyn Brenig, Wales

Jenson Young

Noemie Thomson

September 13, 2025

Mammoth TUFF

Mammoth Lakes, California, USA

Caleb Bottcher

Jennifer Tave

September 13, 2025

66 Degrés Sud - Le Gravel

Les Angles, France

Romain Bardet

Axelle Dubau-Prévot

September 20, 2025

Sea Otter Europe Girona

Girona, Spain

Daan Soete

Nicole Frain

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

