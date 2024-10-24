UCI Gravel World Series 2025
A collection of global qualifying races for the UCI Gravel World Championships
UCI Gravel World Series overview
The 2025 Trek UCI Gravel World Series collection of races serve as qualifiers for the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships, which will be held in Limburg from October 11-12.
For the fourth season of the series, the first qualifying rounds were scheduled as part of a wrap-around season with a return of Gravelista on October 27, 2024 in Seymour, Victoria, Australia. The 2024 UEC European Gravel Championships were added as well, which were held on October 15, 2024 in Asiago, Italy.
Castellon Gravel Race in Spain will be the opening series event on the 2025 calendar, scheduled for February 15 in Castellon, Spain. This event, plus the next trio of events in March spread across the globe in Brazil, Belgium and Portugal, are all new to the series schedule.
Wörthersee Gravel Race in Austria on April 6 is among 18 events returning to the calendar. There are 15 new qualifiers for the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships.
The series launched in 2022 with just 10 events as the UCI added gravel into the mix of more than a dozen disciplines with world championships. In 2023 the UCI added six more qualifying races in the series and increased the worldwide reach to 25 for this past season.
The majority of the rounds are in Europe, but for the 2024-2025 season there will be three rounds in Australian and Africa, three in North America and one in South America.
The races vary in length and terrain for both elite riders and amateurs across age categories from 19-34 to 80-84, for both women and men. Riders can also gain entry to the World Championships without qualifying through the World Series races by winning national championships or being named as widcards by each national federation.
Many elite riders look to accumulate points in the series as these have played an important role in setting the all-important start grid positioning for their races at the UCI Gravel World Championships.
UCI Gravel World Series events 2024-2025
Date
Event
Location
Men's elite winner
Women's elite winner
October 13, 2024
UEC European Gravel Championships
Asiago-Veneto, Italy
Martin Stošek
Sina Frei
October 27, 2024
Gravelista
Seymour, Australia
Brendan Johnston
Talia Appleton
February 15, 2025
Castellon Gravel Race
Castellon, Spain
Alejandro Valverde
Carolin Schiff
March 9, 2025
Gravel Brazil
Camboriu, Brazil
Simon Pellaud
Maddy Nutt
March 23, 2025
Turnhout Gravel
Turnhout, Belgium
Mads Würtz Schmidt
Geerike Schreurs
March 29, 2025
114 Gravel Race
Elvas, Portugal
Matthew Holmes
Lucia Gonzalez Blanco
April 6, 2025
Wörthersee Gravel Race
Velden am Wörthersee, Austria
Magnus Bak Klaris
Geerike Schreurs
April 20, 2025
Monaco Gravel Race
Monaco, France
Mads Würtz
Morgan Aguirre
April 25, 2025
Giro Sardegna Gravel
Siniscola, Italy
Tim Wollenberg
Debora Piana
April 26, 2025
Highlands Gravel Classic
Fayetteville-Goshen, Arkansas, USA
Skyler Taylor
Crystal Anthony
April 27, 2025
Paris to Ancaster
Paris, Ontario, Canada
Benjamin Perry
Devon Clarke
May 3, 2025
The Ceder Gravel Race
Cederberg, South Africa
Felix Stehli
Zanri Rossouw
May 10, 2025
The Devils Cardigan
Derby, Tasmania, Australia
Brendan Johnston
Talia Appleton
May 11, 2025
Gravel Fondo Limburg
Valkenburg, Netherlands
Tim Wellens
Lorena Wiebes
May 17, 2025
Seven
Nannup, WA, Australia
Mark O'Brien
Tiffany Cromwell
May 17, 2025
The Gralloch
Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland
Petr Vakoč
Tessa Neefjes
May 31, 2025
3RIDES Gravel Race
Aachen, Germany
Niels Vandeputte
Marianne Vos
June 7, 2025
Gravel Adventure
Szklarska Poreba - Jakuszyce, Poland
Adam Toupalik
Hanna Nilsson
June 14, 2025
Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk
Blaavands, Denmark
Mads Würtz Schmidt
Larissa Hartog
June 14, 2025
Safari Gravel Race
Hell's Gate, Naivasha, Kenya
Lukas Malezsewski
Hailey Hunter Smith
June 15, 2025
Wish One Millau Grands Causses
Millau, France
Dorian Gordon
Axelle Dubau-Prévot
June 21, 2025
Eislek Gravel Luxembourg
Vianden, Luxembourg
Mathijs Looman
Rosa Klöser
June 28, 2025
Gravel Suisse
Villars, Switzerland
Andreas Seewald
Sophie Wright
July 6, 2025
Hegau Gravel Festival
Singen, Germany
Mathijs Loman
Rosa Klöser
July 12, 2025
Gravel One Fifty
Peize, Netherlands
Jordan Habets
Femke Markus
August 16, 2025
Gravel Grit 'n Grind
Halmstad, Sweden
Jordan Habets
Femke Markus
August 23, 2025
Monsterrando
Fubine, Italy
Romain Bardet
Erica Magnaldi
August 23, 2025
Khomas100
Windhoek, Namibia
Alex Miller
Haley Preen
August 30, 2025
Houffa Gravel
Houffalize, Belgium
Mads Würtz Schmidt
Nicole Frain
September 6-7, 2025
Graean Cymru
Llyn Brenig, Wales
Jenson Young
Noemie Thomson
September 13, 2025
Mammoth TUFF
Mammoth Lakes, California, USA
Caleb Bottcher
Jennifer Tave
September 13, 2025
66 Degrés Sud - Le Gravel
Les Angles, France
Romain Bardet
Axelle Dubau-Prévot
September 20, 2025
Sea Otter Europe Girona
Girona, Spain
Daan Soete
Nicole Frain
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
