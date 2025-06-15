Recommended reading

‘Made some pretty huge ground on GC’ - Ben O’Connor gains two minutes on rivals after Tour de Suisse stage 1

By published

Australian joined two teammates in large breakaway on rain-soaked stage

KUSNACHT, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 15: Ben O&#039;Connor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla compete in the breakaway competes during the 88th Tour de Suisse, Stage 1 a 129.4km at stage from Kusnacht to Kusnacht / #UCIWT / on June 15, 2025 in Kusnacht, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla) sets the pace at the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pre-race favourite for the Tour de Suisse, Ben O’Connor, took advantage of the chaotic and aggressive racing early in the 127.2km stage 1, slipping into a 29-rider break that also included his Jayco-AlUla teammates Luke Durbridge and Felix Engelhardt.

The Australian was able to gain over two minutes to his closest GC rivals, including João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), on the eight-day stage race.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.