Tour of Qinghai Lake: Oleksandr Polivoda wins stage 8

Monsalve holds onto to overall race lead

(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team4:59:36
2Luca Chirico (Ita) Torku Sekerspor
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
4Björn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
6Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
7Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
8Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
9Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
10Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team28:28:39
2Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team0:00:20
3Björn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es0:00:24
4Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:01:22
5Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:49
6Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:02:24
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:45
8Luca Chirico (Ita) Torku Sekerspor0:04:21
9Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:04:38
10Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:08:55

