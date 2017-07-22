Tour of Qinghai Lake: Mykhaylo Kononenko wins stage 7
Yonathan Monsalve remains in yellow leader's jersey
Stage 7: Qilian - Menyuan
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|4:06:48
|2
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|3
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|0:00:47
|5
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|6
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|7
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|8
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
|9
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|10
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|23:29:03
|2
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|0:00:25
|5
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:18
|6
|Antonio Santoro (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:01:49
|7
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:02:24
|8
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:02:40
|9
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:03:25
|10
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:45
