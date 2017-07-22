Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake: Mykhaylo Kononenko wins stage 7

Yonathan Monsalve remains in yellow leader's jersey

Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine) leads a large group through the lamuxia gorge.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team4:06:48
2Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
3Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team0:00:02
4Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors0:00:47
5Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
6Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
7Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
8Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
9Josip Rumac (Cro) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
10Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team23:29:03
2Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:00:07
3Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team0:00:20
4Björn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es0:00:25
5Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina0:01:18
6Antonio Santoro (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:49
7Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:02:24
8Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:02:40
9Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:03:25
10Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:45

 

