Tour of Qinghai Lake: Dusan Rajovic wins stage 2
Adria Mobil rider moves into race lead
Stage 2: Xining - Xining
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|2:29:05
|2
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|4
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team UKYO
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|6
|Batuhan Ozgur (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|7
|Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Bike Aid
|8
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|9
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|10
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Chn) Attaque Team Gusto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|5:59:49
|2
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:00:06
|3
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:00:07
|4
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:10
|5
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:12
|6
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|7
|Zhishan Zhang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|8
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Start - Vaxes Cycling Team
|10
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:00:14
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy