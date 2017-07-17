Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake: Dusan Rajovic wins stage 2

Adria Mobil rider moves into race lead

The peloton lined out on stage 2 of Qinghai Lake

The peloton lined out on stage 2 of Qinghai Lake
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil2:29:05
2Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
4Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team UKYO
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
6Batuhan Ozgur (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
7Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Bike Aid
8Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
9Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
10Shao Hsuan Lu (Chn) Attaque Team Gusto

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil5:59:49
2Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team UKYO0:00:06
3Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:00:07
4Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:10
5Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:00:12
6Georgios Bouglas (Gre) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
7Zhishan Zhang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
8Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:13
9Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Start - Vaxes Cycling Team
10Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:00:14

Latest on Cyclingnews