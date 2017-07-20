Tour of Qinghai Lake: Aberasturi doubles on stage 5
Davide Mucelli holds onto yellow jersey after stage 5
Stage 5: Qinghai Lake - Changsha
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO
|3:58:32
|2
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|5
|Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Bike Aid
|6
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|7
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|8
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Attaque Team Gusto
|9
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|10
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|17:18:51
|2
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:00:11
|3
|Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Edwin Arnulfo Parra (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling team
|0:00:18
|5
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|0:00:21
|6
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|7
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:14
|8
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:02:06
|9
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:02:24
|10
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:02:25
