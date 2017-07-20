Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake: Aberasturi doubles on stage 5

Davide Mucelli holds onto yellow jersey after stage 5

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Qinghai Lake

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Qinghai Lake
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO3:58:32
2Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
4Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
5Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Bike Aid
6Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
7Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
8Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Attaque Team Gusto
9Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
10Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team17:18:51
2Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:00:11
3Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:00:12
4Edwin Arnulfo Parra (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling team0:00:18
5Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es0:00:21
6Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
7Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina0:01:14
8Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:02:06
9Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team0:02:24
10Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:02:25

Latest on Cyclingnews