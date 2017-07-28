Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake: Nicolas Marini wins stage 12

Monsalve remains in yellow with one stage to race

Nicolas Marini (Nippo-Vini Fantini)

Nicolas Marini (Nippo-Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:14:35
2Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
3Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
4Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
5Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
6Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
7Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
8Munkhtulga Erdenesuren (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
9Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
10Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team39:05:32
2Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team0:00:20
3Björn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es0:00:24
4Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:01:22
5Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:49
6Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:02:24
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:45
8Luca Chirico (Ita) Torku Sekerspor0:04:21
9Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:04:35
10Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:06:47

Latest on Cyclingnews