Tour of Qinghai Lake: Stage 3 win moves Stanislau Bazhkou into race lead

Yonathan Monsalve second, Davide Mucelli third

Stage 3 of the Tour of Qinghai Lake

(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club3:05:42
2Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
3Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
4Edwin Arnulfo Parra (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall
5Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
6Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
7Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
8Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors3:07:52
9Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
10Eugenio Bani (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club9:05:34
2Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:00:07
3Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:00:09
4Edwin Arnulfo Parra (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall0:00:13
5Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
6Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
7Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
8Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:02:19
9Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:20
10Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Start - Vaxes Cycling Team

