Tour of Qinghai Lake: Stage 3 win moves Stanislau Bazhkou into race lead
Yonathan Monsalve second, Davide Mucelli third
Stage 3: Duoba - Guide
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|3:05:42
|2
|Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|3
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|4
|Edwin Arnulfo Parra (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall
|5
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|6
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|7
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|8
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|3:07:52
|9
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|Eugenio Bani (Ita) RTS - Monton Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|9:05:34
|2
|Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Edwin Arnulfo Parra (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall
|0:00:13
|5
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|6
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|7
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|8
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:02:19
|9
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|10
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Start - Vaxes Cycling Team
