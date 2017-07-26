Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake: Ahmet Orken wins stage 10

Monsalve stays in leader's jersey

Ahmet Orken (Turkey)

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ahmet Örken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3:04:31
2Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
3Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Attaque Team Gusto
4Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
5Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
6Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
7Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
8Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
9Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
10Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team36:50:57
2Mauricio Ortega (Col) RTS - Monton Racing0:00:20
3Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es0:00:24
4Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina0:01:22
5Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:49
6Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:02:24
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:45
8Luca Chirico (Ita) Torku Sekerspor0:04:21
9Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:04:38
10Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:06:47

