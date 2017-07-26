Tour of Qinghai Lake: Ahmet Orken wins stage 10
Monsalve stays in leader's jersey
Stage 10: Songmingyan - Dingxi
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ahmet Örken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3:04:31
|2
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|3
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Attaque Team Gusto
|4
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
|5
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|7
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|9
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|10
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|36:50:57
|2
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) RTS - Monton Racing
|0:00:20
|3
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|0:00:24
|4
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:22
|5
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:01:49
|6
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:02:24
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:45
|8
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Torku Sekerspor
|0:04:21
|9
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|10
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:06:47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy