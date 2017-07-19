Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake: Ahmet Orken wins stage 4

Davide Mucelli moves into race lead

Ahmet Orken (Torku Sekerspor) in the sprint jersey

(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor4:14:42
2Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
3Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team0:00:08
4Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
5Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
6Jackson Rodriguez (Ita) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
7Luca Chirico (Ita) Torku Sekerspor
8Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
9Edwin Arnulfo Parra (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling team
10Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team13:20:19
2Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:00:11
3Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:00:12
4Edwin Arnulfo Parra (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling team0:00:18
5Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es0:00:21
6Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
7Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina0:01:14
8Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:02:06
9Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team0:02:24
10Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:02:25

