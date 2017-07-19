Tour of Qinghai Lake: Ahmet Orken wins stage 4
Davide Mucelli moves into race lead
Stage 4: Guide - Qinghai Lake
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|4:14:42
|2
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|3
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|5
|Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|6
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ita) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|7
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Torku Sekerspor
|8
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|9
|Edwin Arnulfo Parra (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling team
|10
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|13:20:19
|2
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:00:11
|3
|Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Edwin Arnulfo Parra (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling team
|0:00:18
|5
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|0:00:21
|6
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|7
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:14
|8
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:02:06
|9
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:02:24
|10
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:02:25
