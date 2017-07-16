Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake: Jon Aberasturi wins stage 1

Team UKYO rider first overall leader of 2017

Jon Aberasturi (Team UKYO) celebrates victory in Mino

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team UKYO3:31:00
2Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
3Georgios Bouglas (Gre) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
4Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini
5Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
6Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
7Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
8Daniele Colli (Ita) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
9Ahmet Örken (Tor) Torku Sekerspor
10Maral-Erdene Batmunkh (Mgl) Terengganu Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team UKYO3:30:50
2Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil0:00:04
3Georgios Bouglas (Gre) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank0:00:06
4Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:07
5Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Start - Vaxes Cycling Team
6Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:00:08
7Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
8Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:09
9Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
10Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:10

