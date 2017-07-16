Tour of Qinghai Lake: Jon Aberasturi wins stage 1
Team UKYO rider first overall leader of 2017
Stage 1: Ledu - Xining
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team UKYO
|3:31:00
|2
|Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|3
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|4
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|6
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|7
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|8
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|9
|Ahmet Örken (Tor) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|Maral-Erdene Batmunkh (Mgl) Terengganu Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team UKYO
|3:30:50
|2
|Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|0:00:04
|3
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|0:00:06
|4
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Start - Vaxes Cycling Team
|6
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:00:08
|7
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|8
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|9
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|10
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy