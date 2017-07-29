Yonathan Monsalve wins 2017 Tour of Qinghai Lake
Gidich wins final day stage
Stage 13: Zhongwei - Zhongwei
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|2:13:58
|2
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
|4
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|6
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|7
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|9
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Attaque Team Gusto
|10
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|41:19:30
|2
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|0:00:24
|4
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:22
|5
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:01:49
|6
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:02:24
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:45
|8
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Torku Sekerspor
|0:04:21
|9
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|10
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:06:47
