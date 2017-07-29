Trending

Yonathan Monsalve wins 2017 Tour of Qinghai Lake

Gidich wins final day stage

Yevgeniy Gidich (Vino 4Ever) wins stage 3

(Image credit: Tour of Qinghai Lake)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors2:13:58
2Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
3Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
4Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
5Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
6Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
7Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
8Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
9Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Attaque Team Gusto
10Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team41:19:30
2Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team0:00:20
3Björn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es0:00:24
4Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina0:01:22
5Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:49
6Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:02:24
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:45
8Luca Chirico (Ita) Torku Sekerspor0:04:21
9Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:04:35
10Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:06:47

