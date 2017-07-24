Tour of Qinghai Lake: Polivoda doubles up on stage 9
Monsalve remains in yellow
Stage 9: Ping' an - Linxia
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5:15:36
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Oscar Mauricio Pachon Melo (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|5
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|6
|Bolor-Erdene Enkhtaivan (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
|7
|Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
|8
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:09
|9
|Jon Božic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:44
|10
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|33:46:26
|2
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|0:00:24
|4
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:01:22
|5
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:01:49
|6
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:02:24
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:45
|8
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Torku Sekerspor
|0:04:21
|9
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|10
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:06:47
