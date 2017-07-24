Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake: Polivoda doubles up on stage 9

Monsalve remains in yellow

Oleksandr Polivoda (Kolss Cycling Team) wins stage 1

Oleksandr Polivoda (Kolss Cycling Team) wins stage 1
(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team5:15:36
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:04
4Oscar Mauricio Pachon Melo (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team
5Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
6Bolor-Erdene Enkhtaivan (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
7Rodrigo Araque Lorente (Spa) Team Ukyo
8Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:09
9Jon Božic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:44
10Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team33:46:26
2Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Monton Racing Team0:00:20
3Björn Thurau (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es0:00:24
4Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:01:22
5Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:49
6Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:02:24
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:45
8Luca Chirico (Ita) Torku Sekerspor0:04:21
9Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:04:38
10Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:06:47

Latest on Cyclingnews