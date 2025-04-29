Tour of Turkey: Lev Gonov wins stage 3 as Tibor Del Grosso maintains overall lead

Lander Loockx narrowly pipped to victory by XDS Astana development team rider, Del Grosso finishes third

Lev Gonov (XDS Astana Development Team)
Lev Gonov (XDS Astana Development Team) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Development team rider Lev Gonov (XDS Astana) won stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey, sprinting to victory after an aggressive 176-kilometre day of racing into Marmaris.

The Russian rider produced an impressive sprint after already being part of one of several attacks that launched and got caught in the final 10km run-in, holding enough speed to pip Lander Loockx (Unibet Tietema Rockets) and Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to the line.

