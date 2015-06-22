Feehery tops Waukesha Carl Zach Classic
Third win for Pic in ToAD
Stage 4: Waukesha Carl Zach Cycling Classic -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas)
|1:28:25
|2
|Glenn O'Shea (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)
|4
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23)
|5
|Robert White (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
|6
|Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)
|7
|Adam Leibovitz (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|8
|Omar Mendoza (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|9
|Grant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)
|10
|Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:58:36
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|3
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme)
|0:00:01
|4
|Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)
|5
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|6
|Starla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|7
|Brittlee Bowman (Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)
|8
|Abby Krawczyk (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|9
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|10
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
