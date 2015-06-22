Trending

Feehery tops Waukesha Carl Zach Classic

Third win for Pic in ToAD

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Winner Brandon Feehery (Astellas)

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Daniel Holloway

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Adam Myerson discusses the race

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tina Pic in pink

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
The pro men's race in Waukesha

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
The pro men's podium in Waukesha

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
The pro women's field in Waukesha

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
The pro women's field in Waukesha

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
The pro women's podium

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon Feehery (Astellas)1:28:25
2Glenn O'Shea (Budget Forklifts)
3Aldo Ino Ilesic (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)
4Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23)
5Robert White (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
6Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)
7Adam Leibovitz (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
8Omar Mendoza (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
9Grant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)
10Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:58:36
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
3Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme)0:00:01
4Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)
5Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
6Starla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
7Brittlee Bowman (Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)
8Abby Krawczyk (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
9Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
10Holly Mathews (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)

