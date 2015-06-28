Trending

Holloway, Schneider win ISCorp Downer Classic

Tour of America's Dairyland continues Sunday with East Tosa Gran Prix

Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Men's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Holloway AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac1:29:52
2Scott Sunderland Budget Forklifts
3Camilo Ulloa Liciclismo Meta Colombia
4Aldo Ino Ilesic Athlete Octane Cycling
5Brandon Feehery Astellas0:00:01
6Alexander Ray Silber Cycling
7Owen Gillott Hagens Berman U-23
8Cole House Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl
9Rahsaan Bahati Bahati-WTR0:00:02
10Anthony Olson SPBRC-Grand Performance
11Alexander Voitik EGO p/b Sammy Bikes
12Oshea Glenn Budget Forklifts
13Robert White Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu
14Jake Magee Donkey Label
15David Guttenplan Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl0:00:03
16Andrew Hammond Palmer Cycling
17Nathan Labecki AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac
18Chad Hartley AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac
19Alex Ochowicz Lakes Area Physical Therapy
20Grayson Brookshire Greenlife-Organic Valley p/b Hi
21Peter Olejniczak Astellas Cycling Team
22Ben Hill Donkey Label
23Grant Erhard SBR Quantum Racing0:00:04
24Dan Gardner Astellas Cycling Team
25Bill Mulligan Lakes Area Physical Therapy
26Taylor Schmidt COGA Elite Cycling Team
27Blake Anton TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling0:00:05
28Alec Guggemos SPBRC-Grand Performance
29Bryan Fosler Trek Midwest Team
30Tyler George xXx Racing
31unknown
32Steven Perezluha Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl
33Dustin Morici EGO p/b Sammy Bikes
34Brandon Krawczyk Revolution Cycle/Twin Six0:00:06
35Dan Teaters Team Wheel & Sprocket
36Kip Spaude ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
37Andrew Giniat EGO p/b Sammy Bikes0:00:07
38Christian L Gutierrez Liciclismo Meta Colombia
39Luke Williams Hagens Berman U-230:00:08
40Brian Kaker Lakes Area Physical Therapy
41Nicholas Sabel Lakes Area Physical Therapy
42Stephen Wagstaff Happy Tooth Racing
43Tristan Petsch-Horvath Lakes Area Physical Therapy
44Antonio J Alarcon Liciclismo Meta Colombia0:00:09
45Leif Byrge-Liebig ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
46Hogan Sills Astellas Cycling Team
47Richard Arnopol EGO p/b Sammy Bikes0:00:10
48Adam Mcclurg Lakes Area Physical Therapy0:00:12
49Diego Garavito None0:00:13
50Jesse Collins-Davies Lakes Area Physical Therapy
51Paul Harrison Revolution Cycle/Twin Six
52Yors A Santofimio Liciclismo Meta Colombia0:00:14
53Jameson Ribbens Revolution Cycle/Twin Six0:00:15
54Chris Anderson Revolution Cycle/Twin Six0:00:16
55Seth Eckert Trek Midwest Team0:00:17
56Jeffrey Bannink Type One United
57Clayton Chase KS Energy Services / MOSH / Tea0:00:18
58Matthew Kelley SBR Quantum Racing0:00:19
59Shane Feehery SBR Quantum Racing
60Travis Heller Thump Cycling p/b Turin0:00:20
61Jake Buescher EGO p/b Sammy Bikes
62Matt Waite Team Wheel & Sprocket0:00:21
63Alexander Martin Revolution Cycles Club
64Eugene Boronow GS Mengoni U.S.A.0:00:22
65Jack Bobridge Budget Forklifts
66Miles Lamon TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
67Joseph Garey Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith
68David Gerth Langlois Brown Racing
69Liam Dunn COGA Elite Cycling Team0:00:23
70unknown0:00:24
71Omar Mendoza Liciclismo Meta Colombia0:00:30
72Sean Metz EGO p/b Sammy Bikes
73Jay Maas Trek Midwest Team0:00:31
74unknown0:00:41
75Brent Emery Emerys.com0:00:55
76Antonio Valenti Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu0:00:57
77Jonathan Heile0:00:59
78Josh Rovner Van Dessel Factory Team0:01:01
79Mark Mcgeen Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD0:01:04
80Eric Hill Lakes Area Physical Therapy0:01:06
81Marc Marino SquadraSF p/b Terun0:01:40
82Anyer D Arevalo Liciclismo Meta Colombia0:01:41
83Cristian C Serrano Liciclismo Meta Colombia
84unknown
85Mark Hughes CZ Velo
86Nicholas Hartman xXx Racing

Women's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice57:52:00
2Yussely Soto ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
3Tina Pic Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
4Cari Higgins United Healthcare
5Amy Cutler Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels
6Lauretta Hanson Fearless Femme
7Kaitlin Antonneau UCI WPT: TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
8Racquel Sheath New Zealand Cycling
9Skylar Schneider ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice0:01:00
10Laura Van Gilder Mellow Mushroom Racing
11Brittlee Bowman Stans NoTubes p/b Velo Classic
12Elizabeth Steel New Zealand Cycling
13Cristina Hughes ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Rac
14Vanessa Drigo Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas
15Janelle Cole Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels
16Hanna Muegge Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator0:02:00
17Daphne Karagianis Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
18Ginny King KingRacingGroup
19Kelli Richter Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
20Nicolle Bruderer ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice0:03:00
21Alysha Keith New Zealand Cycling
22Lexie Millard ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
23Jennifer Nordhem Stans NoTubes p/b Velo Classic
24Amanda Seigle JAKROO Racing Team
25Jeannie Kuhajek ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice0:04:00
26Natalia Franco Idermeta
27Jennifer Gerth None
28Madeleine Pape Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
29Vanessa Curtis University of Iowa Heart and Va0:05:00
30Danielle Smith Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
31Laura Jorgensen UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl
32Ellen Ryan Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
33Corey Coogan Cisek The Fix Studio
34unknown0:06:00
35Jannette Rho Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
36Julie Kuliecza UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl
37Verita Stewart CRCA/ Stans NoTubes p/b Velo C
38Siobhan Mcnamara Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator0:07:00
39Melanie Beale Thump Cycling p/b Turin
40Carol Jeane Sansome SPBRC-Grand Performance
41Caroline Moakley Happy Tooth Women Racing0:08:00
42Kristen Lasasso Mellow Mushroom Racing
43Diedre Ribbens SPBRC-Grand Performance
44Grace Chappell Happy Tooth Women Racing0:10:00
45Amanda Schaap Speed Merchants0:12:00
46Abigail Mickey United Healthcare0:13:00
47Lauren Ellis New Zealand Cycling0:23:00
48Philippa Sutton New Zealand Cycling0:24:00
49Holly Mathews ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice0:31:00
50Abby Krawczyk ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
51Jennifer Vollmer Roosters Bikers Edge1:07:00
52Mollie Brewer University of Colorado Boulder1:08:00
53Courteney Lowe Pepper Palace P/B They Happy To1:18:00
54Jennifer Wagner Infinity Racing/Tom Williams BM1:38:00
55Heidi Goodson Birchwood/GIS1:40:00
56Jennifer Sharp Stages Cycling
57Holly Edmondston New Zealand Cycling
58Sarah Szefi Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
59Hayley Giddens ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice1:41:00
60Sarah Lough Scalo Veloce
61Laurel Green Early Bird Women Racing
62Becca Schepps

