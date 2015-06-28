Holloway, Schneider win ISCorp Downer Classic
Tour of America's Dairyland continues Sunday with East Tosa Gran Prix
Stage 10: ISCorp Downer Classic -
Men's Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Holloway AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac
|1:29:52
|2
|Scott Sunderland Budget Forklifts
|3
|Camilo Ulloa Liciclismo Meta Colombia
|4
|Aldo Ino Ilesic Athlete Octane Cycling
|5
|Brandon Feehery Astellas
|0:00:01
|6
|Alexander Ray Silber Cycling
|7
|Owen Gillott Hagens Berman U-23
|8
|Cole House Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl
|9
|Rahsaan Bahati Bahati-WTR
|0:00:02
|10
|Anthony Olson SPBRC-Grand Performance
|11
|Alexander Voitik EGO p/b Sammy Bikes
|12
|Oshea Glenn Budget Forklifts
|13
|Robert White Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu
|14
|Jake Magee Donkey Label
|15
|David Guttenplan Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl
|0:00:03
|16
|Andrew Hammond Palmer Cycling
|17
|Nathan Labecki AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac
|18
|Chad Hartley AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac
|19
|Alex Ochowicz Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|20
|Grayson Brookshire Greenlife-Organic Valley p/b Hi
|21
|Peter Olejniczak Astellas Cycling Team
|22
|Ben Hill Donkey Label
|23
|Grant Erhard SBR Quantum Racing
|0:00:04
|24
|Dan Gardner Astellas Cycling Team
|25
|Bill Mulligan Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|26
|Taylor Schmidt COGA Elite Cycling Team
|27
|Blake Anton TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
|0:00:05
|28
|Alec Guggemos SPBRC-Grand Performance
|29
|Bryan Fosler Trek Midwest Team
|30
|Tyler George xXx Racing
|31
|unknown
|32
|Steven Perezluha Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl
|33
|Dustin Morici EGO p/b Sammy Bikes
|34
|Brandon Krawczyk Revolution Cycle/Twin Six
|0:00:06
|35
|Dan Teaters Team Wheel & Sprocket
|36
|Kip Spaude ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|37
|Andrew Giniat EGO p/b Sammy Bikes
|0:00:07
|38
|Christian L Gutierrez Liciclismo Meta Colombia
|39
|Luke Williams Hagens Berman U-23
|0:00:08
|40
|Brian Kaker Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|41
|Nicholas Sabel Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|42
|Stephen Wagstaff Happy Tooth Racing
|43
|Tristan Petsch-Horvath Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|44
|Antonio J Alarcon Liciclismo Meta Colombia
|0:00:09
|45
|Leif Byrge-Liebig ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|46
|Hogan Sills Astellas Cycling Team
|47
|Richard Arnopol EGO p/b Sammy Bikes
|0:00:10
|48
|Adam Mcclurg Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|0:00:12
|49
|Diego Garavito None
|0:00:13
|50
|Jesse Collins-Davies Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|51
|Paul Harrison Revolution Cycle/Twin Six
|52
|Yors A Santofimio Liciclismo Meta Colombia
|0:00:14
|53
|Jameson Ribbens Revolution Cycle/Twin Six
|0:00:15
|54
|Chris Anderson Revolution Cycle/Twin Six
|0:00:16
|55
|Seth Eckert Trek Midwest Team
|0:00:17
|56
|Jeffrey Bannink Type One United
|57
|Clayton Chase KS Energy Services / MOSH / Tea
|0:00:18
|58
|Matthew Kelley SBR Quantum Racing
|0:00:19
|59
|Shane Feehery SBR Quantum Racing
|60
|Travis Heller Thump Cycling p/b Turin
|0:00:20
|61
|Jake Buescher EGO p/b Sammy Bikes
|62
|Matt Waite Team Wheel & Sprocket
|0:00:21
|63
|Alexander Martin Revolution Cycles Club
|64
|Eugene Boronow GS Mengoni U.S.A.
|0:00:22
|65
|Jack Bobridge Budget Forklifts
|66
|Miles Lamon TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
|67
|Joseph Garey Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith
|68
|David Gerth Langlois Brown Racing
|69
|Liam Dunn COGA Elite Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|70
|unknown
|0:00:24
|71
|Omar Mendoza Liciclismo Meta Colombia
|0:00:30
|72
|Sean Metz EGO p/b Sammy Bikes
|73
|Jay Maas Trek Midwest Team
|0:00:31
|74
|unknown
|0:00:41
|75
|Brent Emery Emerys.com
|0:00:55
|76
|Antonio Valenti Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu
|0:00:57
|77
|Jonathan Heile
|0:00:59
|78
|Josh Rovner Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:01:01
|79
|Mark Mcgeen Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD
|0:01:04
|80
|Eric Hill Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|0:01:06
|81
|Marc Marino SquadraSF p/b Terun
|0:01:40
|82
|Anyer D Arevalo Liciclismo Meta Colombia
|0:01:41
|83
|Cristian C Serrano Liciclismo Meta Colombia
|84
|unknown
|85
|Mark Hughes CZ Velo
|86
|Nicholas Hartman xXx Racing
Women's Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|57:52:00
|2
|Yussely Soto ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|3
|Tina Pic Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
|4
|Cari Higgins United Healthcare
|5
|Amy Cutler Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels
|6
|Lauretta Hanson Fearless Femme
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau UCI WPT: TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
|8
|Racquel Sheath New Zealand Cycling
|9
|Skylar Schneider ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|0:01:00
|10
|Laura Van Gilder Mellow Mushroom Racing
|11
|Brittlee Bowman Stans NoTubes p/b Velo Classic
|12
|Elizabeth Steel New Zealand Cycling
|13
|Cristina Hughes ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Rac
|14
|Vanessa Drigo Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas
|15
|Janelle Cole Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels
|16
|Hanna Muegge Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator
|0:02:00
|17
|Daphne Karagianis Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|18
|Ginny King KingRacingGroup
|19
|Kelli Richter Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|20
|Nicolle Bruderer ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|0:03:00
|21
|Alysha Keith New Zealand Cycling
|22
|Lexie Millard ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|23
|Jennifer Nordhem Stans NoTubes p/b Velo Classic
|24
|Amanda Seigle JAKROO Racing Team
|25
|Jeannie Kuhajek ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|0:04:00
|26
|Natalia Franco Idermeta
|27
|Jennifer Gerth None
|28
|Madeleine Pape Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|29
|Vanessa Curtis University of Iowa Heart and Va
|0:05:00
|30
|Danielle Smith Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|31
|Laura Jorgensen UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl
|32
|Ellen Ryan Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|33
|Corey Coogan Cisek The Fix Studio
|34
|unknown
|0:06:00
|35
|Jannette Rho Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|36
|Julie Kuliecza UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl
|37
|Verita Stewart CRCA/ Stans NoTubes p/b Velo C
|38
|Siobhan Mcnamara Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator
|0:07:00
|39
|Melanie Beale Thump Cycling p/b Turin
|40
|Carol Jeane Sansome SPBRC-Grand Performance
|41
|Caroline Moakley Happy Tooth Women Racing
|0:08:00
|42
|Kristen Lasasso Mellow Mushroom Racing
|43
|Diedre Ribbens SPBRC-Grand Performance
|44
|Grace Chappell Happy Tooth Women Racing
|0:10:00
|45
|Amanda Schaap Speed Merchants
|0:12:00
|46
|Abigail Mickey United Healthcare
|0:13:00
|47
|Lauren Ellis New Zealand Cycling
|0:23:00
|48
|Philippa Sutton New Zealand Cycling
|0:24:00
|49
|Holly Mathews ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|0:31:00
|50
|Abby Krawczyk ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|51
|Jennifer Vollmer Roosters Bikers Edge
|1:07:00
|52
|Mollie Brewer University of Colorado Boulder
|1:08:00
|53
|Courteney Lowe Pepper Palace P/B They Happy To
|1:18:00
|54
|Jennifer Wagner Infinity Racing/Tom Williams BM
|1:38:00
|55
|Heidi Goodson Birchwood/GIS
|1:40:00
|56
|Jennifer Sharp Stages Cycling
|57
|Holly Edmondston New Zealand Cycling
|58
|Sarah Szefi Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|59
|Hayley Giddens ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|1:41:00
|60
|Sarah Lough Scalo Veloce
|61
|Laurel Green Early Bird Women Racing
|62
|Becca Schepps
