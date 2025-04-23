'Tadej was on another level' – Tom Pidcock happy with Flèche Wallonne podium behind Pogačar after 'struggling' in cold conditions

'I think if I did it differently, I could've gone a bit faster, but I think Tadej was on another level today' says Brit

Tom Pidcock races up the Mur de Huy during the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne
Tom Pidcock races up the Mur de Huy during the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) scored a career-best third place at La Flèche Wallonne, coming from behind to take the final podium spot atop the Mur de Huy at the end of a wet and miserable race.

The Briton, racing for the fifth time at the Ardennes Classic, came home behind world champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and French youngster Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) to record a promising result ahead of a return to Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

