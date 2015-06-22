Trending

Ilesic solos to Giro di Grafton win

Pic bounces back to win

Image 1 of 18

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 2 of 18

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 3 of 18

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 4 of 18

The Astellas train

The Astellas train
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 5 of 18

Aldo Ino Ilesic wins

Aldo Ino Ilesic wins
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 6 of 18

Adam Myerson (Astellas)

Adam Myerson (Astellas)
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 7 of 18

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 8 of 18

The Giro di Grafton

The Giro di Grafton
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 9 of 18

The Giro di Grafton

The Giro di Grafton
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 10 of 18

The Giro di Grafton

The Giro di Grafton
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 11 of 18

The men's race

The men's race
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 12 of 18

Lauretta Hanson in the lead

Lauretta Hanson in the lead
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 13 of 18

The women's field

The women's field
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 14 of 18

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 15 of 18

Men's overall leader

Men's overall leader
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 16 of 18

The women's podium

The women's podium
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 17 of 18

The omnium leaders

The omnium leaders
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 18 of 18

The women's podium in Grafton

The women's podium in Grafton
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aldo Ino Ilesic (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)1:30:24
2Ruben Companioni (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)0:00:03
3Alexander Ray (Silber Cycling)0:00:11
4Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts)0:00:15
5Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:16
6Joshua Johnson (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)0:00:17
7Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
8Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)
9Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)
10Grant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:59:40
2Brittlee Bowman (Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)0:00:01
3Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)0:00:02
5Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme)
6Janelle Cole (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
7Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
8Vanessa Drigo (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas)0:00:03
9Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
10Elizabeth Steel (New Zealand Cycling)0:00:04

