Ilesic solos to Giro di Grafton win
Pic bounces back to win
Stage 3: Giro d Grafton -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)
|1:30:24
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
|0:00:03
|3
|Alexander Ray (Silber Cycling)
|0:00:11
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:15
|5
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:16
|6
|Joshua Johnson (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:00:17
|7
|Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|8
|Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)
|9
|Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)
|10
|Grant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:59:40
|2
|Brittlee Bowman (Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)
|0:00:01
|3
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|0:00:02
|5
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme)
|6
|Janelle Cole (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|7
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|8
|Vanessa Drigo (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas)
|0:00:03
|9
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
|10
|Elizabeth Steel (New Zealand Cycling)
|0:00:04
