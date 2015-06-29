Hill wins finale East Tosa Gran Prix
Schneider sisters go 1-2 in women's race
Stage 11: East Tosa Gran Prix -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (Donkey Label)
|1:30:05
|2
|Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:02
|3
|O'Shea Glenn (Budget Forklifts)
|4
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|5
|Alexander Ray (Silber Cycling)
|6
|Grant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)
|0:00:03
|7
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23)
|8
|Jake Magee (Donkey Label)
|9
|Anthony Olson (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
|10
|Camilo Ulloa (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|0:00:04
|11
|Nathan Labecki (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)
|12
|Andrew Hammond (Palmer Cycling)
|13
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|14
|Robert White (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
|15
|Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
|16
|Armando Cardenas (Ciclo Funza)
|17
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
|0:00:05
|18
|Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts)
|19
|Jonah Meadvancort (KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain)
|21
|Alex Ochowicz (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:00:06
|22
|Cristian C Serrano (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|23
|Omar Mendoza (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|24
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:07
|25
|Dallas Fowler
|0:00:09
|26
|Michael Chauner (Atomic Energy Squad)
|27
|Richard Arnopol (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|0:00:10
|28
|Luke Williams (Hagens Berman U-23)
|29
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|30
|Stephen Wagstaff (Happy Tooth Racing)
|31
|Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|0:00:24
|32
|Bill Mulligan (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:00:34
|33
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas)
|0:00:39
|34
|Mitchell Mulhern (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:42
|35
|Antonio Valenti (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
|0:01:11
|36
|Dan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:01:22
|37
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:01:24
|38
|Kip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:01:25
|39
|Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:47
|40
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|41
|Matthew Kelley (SBR Quantum Racing)
|42
|Unnamed rider
|43
|Shane Feehery (SBR Quantum Racing)
|44
|Nicholas Sabel (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|45
|Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|46
|Joseph Garey (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith)
|47
|Unnamed rider
|48
|Tristan Petsch-Horvath (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:02:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:57:08
|2
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|3
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme)
|4
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|0:00:02
|6
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|7
|Racquel Sheath (New Zealand Cycling)
|8
|Janelle Cole (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:00:04
|9
|Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
|10
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand Cycling)
|11
|Elizabeth Steel (New Zealand Cycling)
|12
|Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Rac)
|13
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|14
|Kelli Richter (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
|15
|Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)
|16
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:05
|17
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|18
|Brittlee Bowman (Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)
|0:00:06
|19
|Abby Krawczyk (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|21
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycl)
|0:00:07
|22
|Christina Birch (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas)
|23
|Danielle Smith (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
|24
|Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
|0:00:09
|25
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:00:11
|26
|Melanie Beale (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
|0:00:12
|27
|Verita Stewart (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo C)
|28
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
|0:00:13
|29
|Amanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team)
|30
|Natalia Franco (Idermeta)
|31
|Abigail Mickey (United Healthcare)
|0:00:23
|32
|Caroline Moakley (Happy Tooth Women\'s Racing)
|0:00:24
|33
|Carol Jeane Sansome (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
|34
|Sarah Szefi (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
|35
|Laura Jorgensen (UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl)
|0:00:27
|36
|Madeleine Pape (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
|37
|Philippa Sutton (New Zealand Cycling)
|0:00:28
|38
|Alysha Keith (New Zealand Cycling)
|39
|Holly Edmondston (New Zealand Cycling)
|40
|Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace P/B They Happy To)
|0:01:14
|41
|Grace Chappell (Happy Tooth Women\'s Racing)
|0:01:42
|42
|Corey Coogan Cisek (The Fix Studio)
|43
|Ash Duban (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|0:01:43
|44
|Diedre Ribbens (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
|45
|Jannette Rho (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
|46
|Jennifer Nordhem (Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)
|47
|Heidi Goodson (Birchwood/GIS)
|48
|Sarah Lough (Scalo Veloce)
|49
|Mollie Brewer (University of Colorado Boulder)
|50
|Amanda Schaap (Speed Merchants)
|51
|Jennifer Vollmer (Rooster's Bikers Edge)
|0:01:44
|52
|Laurel Green (Early Bird Women\'s Racing)
