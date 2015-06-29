Trending

Hill wins finale East Tosa Gran Prix

Schneider sisters go 1-2 in women's race

Image 1 of 23

Ben Hill (Donkey Label) was the only other rider to go below 10 minutes with a 9:59.98

Ben Hill (Donkey Label) was the only other rider to go below 10 minutes with a 9:59.98
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 2 of 23

Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 3 of 23

Skylar takes the win ahead of her sister Samantha Schneider (IS Corp)

Skylar takes the win ahead of her sister Samantha Schneider (IS Corp)
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 4 of 23

Skylar and Samantha Schneider (IS Corp)

Skylar and Samantha Schneider (IS Corp)
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 5 of 23

Tina Pic (Pepper Palace)

Tina Pic (Pepper Palace)
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 6 of 23

Schneider sisters Skylar and Samantha go 1-2 on the final day

Schneider sisters Skylar and Samantha go 1-2 on the final day
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 7 of 23

The women's field during the final race

The women's field during the final race
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 8 of 23

Even the kids enjoyed the racing

Even the kids enjoyed the racing
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 9 of 23

Fearless Femme rider on the final podium

Fearless Femme rider on the final podium
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 10 of 23

The overall best team IS Corp

The overall best team IS Corp
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 11 of 23

The overall sprint winners

The overall sprint winners
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 12 of 23

2015 ToAD women's overall podium - winner Tina Pic

2015 ToAD women's overall podium - winner Tina Pic
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 13 of 23

2015 ToAD overall winning team Budget Forklifts

2015 ToAD overall winning team Budget Forklifts
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 14 of 23

Thepro men's start line

Thepro men's start line
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 15 of 23

The overall sprint winners

The overall sprint winners
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 16 of 23

The overall podium for the pro men's event

The overall podium for the pro men's event
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 17 of 23

Budget Forklifts Sunderland wins overall

Budget Forklifts Sunderland wins overall
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 18 of 23

The podium for the Cat 4/5 women's race

The podium for the Cat 4/5 women's race
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 19 of 23

The overall podium for the Cat 2 women's race

The overall podium for the Cat 2 women's race
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 20 of 23

The winner of the amateur men's criterium

The winner of the amateur men's criterium
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 21 of 23

The women's race is about to start

The women's race is about to start
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 22 of 23

Ben Hill tops the men's podium at East Tosa Gran Prix

Ben Hill tops the men's podium at East Tosa Gran Prix
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 23 of 23

Ben Hill wins finale stage 11

Ben Hill wins finale stage 11
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (Donkey Label)1:30:05
2Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)0:00:02
3O'Shea Glenn (Budget Forklifts)
4Aldo Ino Ilesic (Athlete Octane Cycling)
5Alexander Ray (Silber Cycling)
6Grant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)0:00:03
7Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23)
8Jake Magee (Donkey Label)
9Anthony Olson (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
10Camilo Ulloa (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)0:00:04
11Nathan Labecki (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)
12Andrew Hammond (Palmer Cycling)
13Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
14Robert White (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
15Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
16Armando Cardenas (Ciclo Funza)
17Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)0:00:05
18Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts)
19Jonah Meadvancort (KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain)
21Alex Ochowicz (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:00:06
22Cristian C Serrano (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
23Omar Mendoza (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
24Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:00:07
25Dallas Fowler0:00:09
26Michael Chauner (Atomic Energy Squad)
27Richard Arnopol (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)0:00:10
28Luke Williams (Hagens Berman U-23)
29Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
30Stephen Wagstaff (Happy Tooth Racing)
31Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)0:00:24
32Bill Mulligan (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:00:34
33Brandon Feehery (Astellas)0:00:39
34Mitchell Mulhern (Budget Forklifts)0:00:42
35Antonio Valenti (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)0:01:11
36Dan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:01:22
37Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:01:24
38Kip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:01:25
39Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)0:01:47
40Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
41Matthew Kelley (SBR Quantum Racing)
42Unnamed rider
43Shane Feehery (SBR Quantum Racing)
44Nicholas Sabel (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
45Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
46Joseph Garey (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith)
47Unnamed rider
48Tristan Petsch-Horvath (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:02:59

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:57:08
2Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
3Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme)
4Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:01
5Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)0:00:02
6Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
7Racquel Sheath (New Zealand Cycling)
8Janelle Cole (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)0:00:04
9Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
10Lauren Ellis (New Zealand Cycling)
11Elizabeth Steel (New Zealand Cycling)
12Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Rac)
13Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
14Kelli Richter (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
15Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)
16Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:00:05
17Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
18Brittlee Bowman (Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)0:00:06
19Abby Krawczyk (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
21Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycl)0:00:07
22Christina Birch (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas)
23Danielle Smith (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
24Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)0:00:09
25Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)0:00:11
26Melanie Beale (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)0:00:12
27Verita Stewart (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo C)
28Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)0:00:13
29Amanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team)
30Natalia Franco (Idermeta)
31Abigail Mickey (United Healthcare)0:00:23
32Caroline Moakley (Happy Tooth Women\'s Racing)0:00:24
33Carol Jeane Sansome (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
34Sarah Szefi (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
35Laura Jorgensen (UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl)0:00:27
36Madeleine Pape (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
37Philippa Sutton (New Zealand Cycling)0:00:28
38Alysha Keith (New Zealand Cycling)
39Holly Edmondston (New Zealand Cycling)
40Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace P/B They Happy To)0:01:14
41Grace Chappell (Happy Tooth Women\'s Racing)0:01:42
42Corey Coogan Cisek (The Fix Studio)
43Ash Duban (Portland Bicycle Studio)0:01:43
44Diedre Ribbens (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
45Jannette Rho (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
46Jennifer Nordhem (Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)
47Heidi Goodson (Birchwood/GIS)
48Sarah Lough (Scalo Veloce)
49Mollie Brewer (University of Colorado Boulder)
50Amanda Schaap (Speed Merchants)
51Jennifer Vollmer (Rooster's Bikers Edge)0:01:44
52Laurel Green (Early Bird Women\'s Racing)

