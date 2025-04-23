La Flèche Wallonne: Tadej Pogačar blasts to victory after rain soaked race

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) returned to his dominant best to claim his second title at a rain-soaked edition of La Flèche Wallonne, violently exploding away from the opposition around the steepest corner of the Mur de Huy, while still in the saddle, before riding solo to the victory.

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) had looked set to launch a long-range attack early on the climb, as Pogačar's lead-out from Jan Christen was coming to an end, however, the rainbow jersey then took one look back, saw his rivals faltering, and attacked away with extreme power to leave everyone behind.

The remainder of the group of favourites were left to battle out the podium spots, with Kévin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) the best of the rest in second and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) netting third.

Such was the pace that Pogačar took off with, Vauquelin was left shaking his head as he congratulated the world champion at the finish, with no one finishing within 10 seconds of him – even after celebrating well before the line.

Despite La Flèche Wallonne being billed as a second round of the showdown between Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Pogačar, even the Olympic was no match for the violent acceleration from the Slovenian, finishing in ninth on the day.

Results

