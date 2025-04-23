La Flèche Wallonne: Tadej Pogačar blasts to victory after rain soaked race

World champion distances Kévin Vauquelin and Tom Pidcock on Mur de Huy finish

Tadej Pogačar wins La Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) returned to his dominant best to claim his second title at a rain-soaked edition of La Flèche Wallonne, violently exploding away from the opposition around the steepest corner of the Mur de Huy, while still in the saddle, before riding solo to the victory.

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) had looked set to launch a long-range attack early on the climb, as Pogačar's lead-out from Jan Christen was coming to an end, however, the rainbow jersey then took one look back, saw his rivals faltering, and attacked away with extreme power to leave everyone behind.

