Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aldo Ino Ilesic (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing)1:30:24
2Ruben Companioni (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)0:00:03
3Alexander Ray (Silber Cycling)0:00:11
4Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts)0:00:15
5Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:16
6Joshua Johnson (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)0:00:17
7Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
8Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing)
9Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)
10Grant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:59:40
2Brittlee Bowman (Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)0:00:01
3Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)0:00:02
5Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme)
6Janelle Cole (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
7Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
8Vanessa Drigo (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas)0:00:03
9Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
10Elizabeth Steel (New Zealand Cycling)0:00:04

