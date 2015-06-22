Trending

Sunderland, Pic win Tour of Dairyland opener

Australian team dominates in Shorewood

Image 1 of 18

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 2 of 18

Cari Higgins (UHC)

Cari Higgins (UHC)
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 3 of 18

Tina Pic enjoys her call-up

Tina Pic enjoys her call-up
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 4 of 18

Tina Pic

Tina Pic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 5 of 18

Rahsaan Bahati

Rahsaan Bahati
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 6 of 18

Cari Higgins

Cari Higgins
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 7 of 18

Adam Myerson (Astellas)

Adam Myerson (Astellas)
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 8 of 18

The Shorewood podium: Alexander Ray, Scott Sunderland and Rahsaan Bahati

The Shorewood podium: Alexander Ray, Scott Sunderland and Rahsaan Bahati
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 9 of 18

The men's field in Shorewood

The men's field in Shorewood
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 10 of 18

The women's field in Shorewood

The women's field in Shorewood
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 11 of 18

The women's field in Shorewood

The women's field in Shorewood
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 12 of 18

The women's field in Shorewood

The women's field in Shorewood
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 13 of 18

Lauretta Hansen, Tina Pic and Cari Higgins on the podium

Lauretta Hansen, Tina Pic and Cari Higgins on the podium
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 14 of 18

Lauretta Hansen, Tina Pic and Cari Higgins on the podium

Lauretta Hansen, Tina Pic and Cari Higgins on the podium
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 15 of 18

Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)

Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 16 of 18

Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)

Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 17 of 18

Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)

Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 18 of 18

Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)

Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)1:29:32
2Alexander Ray (Silber Cycling)
3Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation/WinTeam Racin)
4Daniel Holloway
5Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
6Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)0:00:01
7Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23)
8Aldo Ino Ilesic (Athlete Octane Cycling)
9Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
10Alexander Voitik0:00:02

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Pic1:00:35
2Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme)0:00:01
3Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
4Laura Van Gilder
5Nicole Bruderer
6Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
7Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
8Holly Mathews (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:00:02
9Racquel Sheath (New Zealand Cycling Team)
10Sarah Fader0:00:03

Latest on Cyclingnews