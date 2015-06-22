Sunderland, Pic win Tour of Dairyland opener
Australian team dominates in Shorewood
Stage 1: Shorewood Criterium -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)
|1:29:32
|2
|Alexander Ray (Silber Cycling)
|3
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation/WinTeam Racin)
|4
|Daniel Holloway
|5
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|6
|Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)
|0:00:01
|7
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23)
|8
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|9
|Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|10
|Alexander Voitik
|0:00:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tina Pic
|1:00:35
|2
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme)
|0:00:01
|3
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder
|5
|Nicole Bruderer
|6
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|7
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|8
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:02
|9
|Racquel Sheath (New Zealand Cycling Team)
|10
|Sarah Fader
|0:00:03
