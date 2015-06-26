Myerson wins Neenah Rocket criterium
Pic claims stage, surges to series lead
Stage 8: Neenah Rocket Criterium -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|1:32:03
|2
|Omar Mendoza (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts)
|4
|Grant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)
|5
|Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:09
|6
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas)
|7
|Alexander Ray (Silber Cycling)
|8
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|9
|Camilo Ulloa (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|10
|Nathan Labecki (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)
|0:00:10
|11
|Robert White (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
|12
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23)
|13
|Jonah Meadvancort (KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain)
|14
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy Bikes)
|15
|Jake Magee
|0:00:11
|16
|Marcos Lazzarotto (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b Dis)
|17
|Bill Mulligan (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|18
|Unknown
|19
|Cristian C Serrano (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|20
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|21
|Matthew Kelley (SBR Quantum Racing)
|22
|Unknown
|0:00:12
|23
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
|24
|Antonio Valenti (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
|0:00:13
|25
|Unknown
|26
|Andrew Webb (Diablo Cycling)
|27
|Lonny Knabe (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
|0:00:14
|28
|Stephen Wagstaff (Happy Tooth Racing)
|29
|Anthony Olson (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
|0:00:15
|30
|Antonio J Alarcon (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|31
|Michael Chauner (Atomic Energy Squad)
|0:00:16
|32
|Nicholas Sabel (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:00:17
|33
|Joseph Garey (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith)
|0:00:23
|34
|Dan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:00:24
|35
|Unknown
|36
|Luke Williams (Hagens Berman U-23)
|0:00:25
|37
|Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:00:27
|38
|Kip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|39
|Justin Michels (Diablo Cycling)
|0:00:28
|40
|Travis Heller (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
|41
|Emmanuel Suarez (PAA/Empire Bikes)
|0:00:30
|42
|Christian L Gutierrez (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|0:00:34
|43
|Tim Speciale (EGO p/b Sammy Bikes)
|0:00:37
|44
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:00:40
|45
|Mitchell Mulhern (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:57:57
|2
|Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)
|0:00:01
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|4
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme)
|5
|Janelle Cole (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|6
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|7
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|8
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:02
|9
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
|0:00:03
|10
|Amanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team)
|11
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|12
|Brittlee Bowman (Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)
|13
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:04
|14
|Natalia Franco (Idermeta)
|15
|Vanessa Drigo (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas)
|16
|Sarah Lough (Scalo Veloce)
|0:00:05
|17
|Jannette Rho (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
|0:00:07
|18
|Jennifer Wagner (Infinity Racing/Tom Williams BM)
|19
|Ellen Ryan (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
|20
|Hanna Muegge (Team Mike\'s Bikes p/b Equator)
|21
|Jan Bennett (FCS|Cycling: p/b Visit Dallas C)
|0:00:08
|22
|Julie Kuliecza (UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl)
|0:00:09
|23
|Christina Birch (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas)
|24
|Verita Stewart (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo C)
|0:00:10
|25
|Madison Kriek (Florida Velo)
|26
|Mollie Brewer (University of Colorado Boulder)
|27
|Corey Coogan Cisek (The Fix Studio)
|28
|Amy Floyd (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas)
|0:00:11
|29
|Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Rac)
|30
|Jennifer Nordhem (Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)
|0:00:14
|31
|Vanessa Curtis (University of Iowa Heart and Va)
|0:00:16
|32
|Abigail Mickey (United Healthcare)
|33
|Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace P/B They Happy To)
|0:00:17
|34
|Laura Jorgensen (UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl)
|0:00:19
|35
|Grace Chappell (Happy Tooth Women\'s Racing)
|0:00:35
|36
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:37
|37
|Caroline Moakley (Happy Tooth Women\'s Racing)
|0:00:51
|38
|Melanie Beale (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
|0:01:38
|39
|Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
|0:01:50
