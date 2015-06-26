Trending

Myerson wins Neenah Rocket criterium

Pic claims stage, surges to series lead

Image 1 of 13

The Astellas train

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 2 of 13

Tina Pic back in the overall lead

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 3 of 13

Budget Forklifts continues to lead the team standings

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 4 of 13

The sprint in the pro mens race

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 5 of 13

The overall leader Alexander Ray

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 6 of 13

The pro men's race

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 7 of 13

The pro women's start

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 8 of 13

Cari Higgins, Tina Pic and Laura Van Gilder on the podium

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 9 of 13

Omar Mendoza, Adam Myerson and Jack Bobridge

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 10 of 13

Tina PIc wins and retakes the lead in Tour of Americas Dairyland

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 11 of 13

Adam Myerson (Astellas) celebrates his win in the Neenah Criterium

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 12 of 13

Adam Myerson (Astellas)

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 13 of 13

The women's team omnium leaders

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)1:32:03
2Omar Mendoza (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
3Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts)
4Grant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)
5Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)0:00:09
6Brandon Feehery (Astellas)
7Alexander Ray (Silber Cycling)
8Aldo Ino Ilesic (Athlete Octane Cycling)
9Camilo Ulloa (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
10Nathan Labecki (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)0:00:10
11Robert White (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
12Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23)
13Jonah Meadvancort (KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain)
14Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy Bikes)
15Jake Magee0:00:11
16Marcos Lazzarotto (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b Dis)
17Bill Mulligan (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
18Unknown
19Cristian C Serrano (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
20Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
21Matthew Kelley (SBR Quantum Racing)
22Unknown0:00:12
23Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
24Antonio Valenti (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)0:00:13
25Unknown
26Andrew Webb (Diablo Cycling)
27Lonny Knabe (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)0:00:14
28Stephen Wagstaff (Happy Tooth Racing)
29Anthony Olson (SPBRC-Grand Performance)0:00:15
30Antonio J Alarcon (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
31Michael Chauner (Atomic Energy Squad)0:00:16
32Nicholas Sabel (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:00:17
33Joseph Garey (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith)0:00:23
34Dan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:00:24
35Unknown
36Luke Williams (Hagens Berman U-23)0:00:25
37Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:00:27
38Kip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
39Justin Michels (Diablo Cycling)0:00:28
40Travis Heller (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
41Emmanuel Suarez (PAA/Empire Bikes)0:00:30
42Christian L Gutierrez (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)0:00:34
43Tim Speciale (EGO p/b Sammy Bikes)0:00:37
44Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:00:40
45Mitchell Mulhern (Budget Forklifts)0:00:48

Elite WOmen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:57:57
2Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)0:00:01
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
4Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme)
5Janelle Cole (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
6Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
7Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
8Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:00:02
9Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)0:00:03
10Amanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team)
11Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
12Brittlee Bowman (Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)
13Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:00:04
14Natalia Franco (Idermeta)
15Vanessa Drigo (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas)
16Sarah Lough (Scalo Veloce)0:00:05
17Jannette Rho (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)0:00:07
18Jennifer Wagner (Infinity Racing/Tom Williams BM)
19Ellen Ryan (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
20Hanna Muegge (Team Mike\'s Bikes p/b Equator)
21Jan Bennett (FCS|Cycling: p/b Visit Dallas C)0:00:08
22Julie Kuliecza (UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl)0:00:09
23Christina Birch (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas)
24Verita Stewart (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo C)0:00:10
25Madison Kriek (Florida Velo)
26Mollie Brewer (University of Colorado Boulder)
27Corey Coogan Cisek (The Fix Studio)
28Amy Floyd (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas)0:00:11
29Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Rac)
30Jennifer Nordhem (Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)0:00:14
31Vanessa Curtis (University of Iowa Heart and Va)0:00:16
32Abigail Mickey (United Healthcare)
33Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace P/B They Happy To)0:00:17
34Laura Jorgensen (UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl)0:00:19
35Grace Chappell (Happy Tooth Women\'s Racing)0:00:35
36Holly Mathews (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:00:37
37Caroline Moakley (Happy Tooth Women\'s Racing)0:00:51
38Melanie Beale (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)0:01:38
39Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)0:01:50

