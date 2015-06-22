Trending

Barrett wins in East Troy at ToAD

Ellis claims women's race

Image 1 of 18

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 2 of 18

Colton Barrett wins in East Troy

Colton Barrett wins in East Troy
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 3 of 18

Alexander Ray

Alexander Ray
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 4 of 18

Lauren Ellis

Lauren Ellis
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 5 of 18

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 6 of 18

Dan Holloway

Dan Holloway
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 7 of 18

The men's podium

The men's podium
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 8 of 18

Scott Sunderland in East Troy

Scott Sunderland in East Troy
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 9 of 18

The women's race

The women's race
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 10 of 18

The women's race

The women's race
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 11 of 18

The women's podium

The women's podium
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 12 of 18

THe women's start

THe women's start
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 13 of 18

Leader Scott Sunderland

Leader Scott Sunderland
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 14 of 18

Tina Pic

Tina Pic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 15 of 18

Laura Van Gilder

Laura Van Gilder
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 16 of 18

Lauretta Hanson takes the series lead

Lauretta Hanson takes the series lead
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 17 of 18

Kiwi Lauren Ellis wins in East Troy

Kiwi Lauren Ellis wins in East Troy
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 18 of 18

The Milwaukee Brewers Racing Sausages

The Milwaukee Brewers Racing Sausages
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)1:30:49
2Grant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)
3Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)0:00:09
4Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)0:00:10
5Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
6Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)
7Alexander Ray (Silber Racing)
8Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23)0:00:11
9Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
10Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Ellis (New Zealand Cycling)0:59:33
2Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme)0:00:06
3Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)
4Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
5Nicolle Bruderer (IsCorp Cycling)
6Racquel Sheath (New Zealand Cycling)
7Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
8Holly Mathews (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:00:07
9Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
10Natalia Franco (Idermeta)

