Barrett wins in East Troy at ToAD
Ellis claims women's race
Stage 2: East Troy Cycling Classic -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)
|1:30:49
|2
|Grant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)
|3
|Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)
|0:00:09
|4
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
|0:00:10
|5
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|6
|Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)
|7
|Alexander Ray (Silber Racing)
|8
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23)
|0:00:11
|9
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|10
|Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand Cycling)
|0:59:33
|2
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme)
|0:00:06
|3
|Cari Higgins (United Healthcare)
|4
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|5
|Nicolle Bruderer (IsCorp Cycling)
|6
|Racquel Sheath (New Zealand Cycling)
|7
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|8
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:07
|9
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|10
|Natalia Franco (Idermeta)
