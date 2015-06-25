Bobridge wins Road America stage in ToAD
Pic wins, edges closer to overall
Stage 7: Elkhart Lake Road Race at Road America -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts)
|2:24:13
|2
|Ben Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing)
|0:00:02
|3
|Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:03
|4
|Christian L Gutierrez (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|0:00:05
|5
|Michael Chauner (Atomic Energy Squad)
|0:00:14
|6
|Antonio J Alarcon (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|0:00:18
|7
|Hector Aguilar (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
|0:00:20
|8
|Zachary Nehr (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:25
|9
|Yors A Santofimio (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|0:01:42
|10
|Omar Mendoza (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|0:01:44
|11
|Bill Mulligan (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:01:47
|12
|Alexander Ray (Silber Cycling)
|0:02:02
|13
|Steven Perezluha
|0:02:04
|14
|Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)
|15
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas)
|0:02:05
|16
|Yosvany Falcon (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
|17
|Camilo Ulloa (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|0:02:06
|18
|Corey Davis (Isagenix/SeaSucker/Guttenplan C)
|0:02:07
|19
|Jake Magee
|20
|Unknown
|0:02:08
|21
|Cristian C Serrano (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|0:02:11
|22
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23)
|0:02:12
|23
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)
|0:02:13
|24
|Jose Frank Rodriguez
|0:02:14
|25
|Jonah Meadvancort (KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain)
|0:02:16
|26
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:02:17
|27
|Ewoud Hartemink (Great Dane Velo Club)
|0:02:18
|28
|Andrew Hammond (Palmer Cycling)
|29
|John Kunert (Great Dane Velo Club (GDVC))
|0:02:19
|30
|Unknown
|31
|Abel Quintana (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
|0:02:20
|32
|Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
|33
|Kip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:02:21
|34
|Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:02:24
|35
|Anyer D Arevalo (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|0:02:28
|36
|Brandon Krawczyk (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
|37
|Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:02:29
|38
|Unknown
|0:02:35
|39
|Robert White (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
|0:02:54
|40
|David Gerth (Langlois Brown)
|41
|Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:03:18
|42
|Grayson Brookshire (Greenlife-Organic Valley p/b Hi)
|0:03:21
|43
|Dan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:03:23
|44
|Nicholas Sabel (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:04:11
|45
|Mitchell Mulhern (Budget Forklifts)
|0:04:14
|46
|Stephen Wagstaff (Happy Tooth Racing)
|0:04:26
|47
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:05:04
|48
|Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:05:31
|49
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
|50
|Stephen Hyde (Astellas Cycling Team)
|51
|Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:05:32
|52
|Timothy Campbell (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:06:18
|53
|Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)
|0:06:26
|54
|Andrew Webb (Diablo Cycling)
|0:07:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Silber Cycling)
|97
|pts
|2
|Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)
|94
|3
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|92
|4
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racin)
|87
|5
|Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts)
|68
|6
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23)
|61
|7
|Ruben Companioni (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart Wear)
|60
|8
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation/WinTeam Racin)
|55
|9
|Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racin)
|53
|10
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|49
|11
|Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|43
|12
|Grant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)
|42
|13
|Camilo Ulloa (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|40
|14
|Ben Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing)
|39
|15
|Hector Aguilar (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart Wear)
|38
|16
|Glenn O'shea (Budget Forklifts)
|35
|17
|Omar Mendoza (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|32
|18
|Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
|32
|19
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|28
|20
|Robert White (Avant Cycling p/b Precisioin Plus)
|28
|21
|Bill Mulligan (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|26
|22
|Chad Hartley (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racin)
|23
|23
|Mitchell Mulhern (Budget Forklifts)
|23
|24
|Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|22
|25
|Alexander Voitik
|20
|26
|Christian Gutierrez (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|19
|27
|Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|18
|28
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart Wear)
|18
|29
|Adam Myerson Astellas Cycling Team
|18
|30
|Jonah Meadvancort Kms Cycling/Killington Mountain
|31
|Michael Chauner (Atomic Energy Squad)
|16
|pts
|32
|Nathan Labecki (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racin)
|15
|33
|Joshua Johnson (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|15
|34
|Antonio Alarcon (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|15
|35
|Adam Leibovitz (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|14
|36
|Grayson Brookshire (Greenlife-Organic Valley)
|14
|37
|Zachary Nehr (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|13
|38
|Yors Santofimio (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|12
|39
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
|11
|40
|Stephen Hyde (Astellas Cycling Team)
|10
|41
|Steven Perezluha (Isagenix/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|8
|42
|David Guttenplan (Isagenix/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|7
|43
|Cole House (Isagenix/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|6
|44
|Yosvany Falcon (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart Wear)
|6
|45
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|5
|46
|Charkie Huegel (Hearts Racing Club)
|4
|47
|Camilo Ulloa (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|4
|48
|Cristian Serrano (Liciclismo Meta Colombia)
|3
|49
|Shane Feehery (SBR Quantum Racing)
|3
|50
|Andrew Hammond (Palmer Cycling)
|3
|51
|Corey Davis (Isagenix/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|3
|52
|Jake Magee
|2
|53
|Sean Metz (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|1
|54
|Diego Garavito
|1
|55
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace p/b They Happy To)
|1:37:47
|2
|Kaitlin Antonneau (TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|0:00:01
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Mel)
|0:00:03
|4
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme)
|0:00:04
|5
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:05
|6
|Vanessa Curtis (University of Iowa Heart and Va)
|0:00:06
|7
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|8
|Janelle Cole (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|9
|Hanna Muegge (Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator)
|0:00:07
|10
|Verita Stewart (CRCA/ Stans NoTubes p/b Velo C)
|11
|Racquel Sheath (New Zealand Cycling)
|12
|Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Rac)
|13
|Unknown
|0:00:08
|14
|Caroline Moakley (Happy Tooth Women Racing)
|0:00:09
|15
|Nicole Mertz
|16
|Jennifer Nordhem (Stans NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)
|0:00:10
|17
|Amanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team)
|18
|Abigail Mickey (United Healthcare)
|19
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:12
|20
|Melanie Beale (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
|0:00:14
|21
|Amanda Schaap (Speed Merchants)
|22
|Corey Coogan Cisek (The Fix Studio)
|0:00:15
|23
|Starla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:00:17
|24
|Ash Duban (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|0:00:18
|25
|Jennifer Gerth
|26
|Grace Chappell (Happy Tooth Women Racing)
|27
|Unknown
|0:00:21
|28
|Brittlee Bowman (Stans NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)
|0:00:22
|29
|Siobhan Mcnamara (Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator)
|0:00:23
|30
|Jan Bennett (FCS|Cycling: p/b Visit Dallas C)
|31
|Unknown
|0:00:24
|32
|Alysha Keith (New Zealand Cycling)
|0:00:26
|33
|Jennifer Wagner (Infinity Racing/Tom Williams BM)
|34
|Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace P/B They Happy To)
|0:00:27
|35
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|0:00:28
|36
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|0:00:31
|37
|Jennifer Vollmer (Roosters Bikers Edge)
|0:00:35
|38
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:38
|39
|Jannette Rho (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|0:00:39
|40
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace Pro Cycl)
|0:00:42
|41
|Philippa Sutton (New Zealand Cycling)
|42
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand Cycling)
|43
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycl)
|44
|Jeannie Kuhajek (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:43
|45
|Abby Krawczyk (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|46
|Elizabeth Steel (New Zealand Cycling)
|47
|Sara Yancovitz (Stans NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)
|0:00:51
|48
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:01:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|125
|pts
|2
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|124
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|111
|4
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MR)
|111
|5
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|73
|6
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MR)
|73
|7
|Racquel Sheath (New Zealand Cycling Team)
|67
|8
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MR)
|62
|9
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MR)
|61
|10
|Janelle Cole (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|59
|11
|Brittlee Bowman (CRCA/Stan's NoTubes)
|53
|12
|Starla Teddergreen (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|50
|13
|Kaitlin Antonneau (TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR)
|44
|14
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand Cycling)
|38
|15
|Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|38
|16
|Vanessa Drigo (Argon18Racing p/b November)
|35
|17
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|28
|18
|Kelli Richter (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MR)
|19
|19
|Alysha Keith (New Zealand Cycling)
|19
|20
|Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
|17
|21
|Elizabeth Steel (New Zealand Cycling Team)
|16
|22
|Verita Stewart (CRCA/Stan's NoTubes)
|16
|23
|Amanda Seigle (JAKROO Racing Team)
|15
|24
|Vanessa Curtis (University of Iowa Heart)
|15
|25
|Natalia Franco (University of Colorado-Mesa)
|14
|26
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
|14
|27
|Abby Krawczyk (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|13
|28
|Jeannie Kuhajek (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|13
|29
|Ivy Audrain (L.A. Sweat)
|12
|30
|Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
|12
|31
|Hanna Muegge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
|12
|32
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|11
|33
|Philippa Sutton (New Zealand Cycling)
|11
|34
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|10
|35
|Madison Kriek (FloridaVelo)
|9
|36
|Amy Floyd (Argon18Racing p/b November)
|8
|37
|Jennifer Nordhem (Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)
|8
|38
|Danielle Smith (Chicago Women's Elite Cycling)
|7
|39
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|7
|40
|Caroline Moakley (Happy Tooth Women's Racing)
|7
|41
|Madelein Pape (Tenspeed Hero)
|6
|42
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|5
|43
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|5
|44
|Holly Edmondston (New Zealand Cycling)
|3
|45
|Abigail Mickey (United Healthcare)
|3
|46
|Amanda Schaap (Speed Merchants)
|2
|47
|Melanie Beal (Thump Cycing p/b Turin)
|1
