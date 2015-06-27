Holloway and Hanson win Bay View Classic
Tour of America's Dairyland continues Saturday with ISCorp Downer Classic
Stage 9: Cafe Centraal Bay View Classic -
Men's Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Holloway AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing
|1:29:50
|2
|Ben Hill Donkey Label
|3
|Jack Bobridge Budget Forklifts
|4
|Scott Sunderland Budget Forklifts
|5
|Camilo Ulloa Liciclismo Meta Colombia
|6
|Aldo Ino Ilesic Athlete Octane Cycling
|7
|Brandon Feehery Astellas
|0:00:01
|8
|Alexander Ray Silber Cycling
|9
|Hogan Sills Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|10
|Peter Olejniczak Astellas Cycling Team
|11
|Owen Gillott Hagens Berman U-23
|12
|Alexander Voitik EGO p/b Sammy Bikes
|13
|Jake Magee Donkey Label
|14
|Rahsaan Bahati Bahati-WTR
|15
|Grayson Brookshire Greenlife-Organic Valley p/b Hi
|0:00:03
|16
|Brad Neagos BISSELL-ABG-GIANT
|17
|David Guttenplan Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl
|18
|Jonah Meadvancort KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain
|19
|Oshea Glenn Budget Forklifts
|20
|Armando Cardenas Ciclo Funza
|0:00:04
|21
|Bryan Fosler Trek Midwest Team
|22
|Robert White Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu
|23
|Shane Feehery SBR Quantum Racing
|24
|Grant Erhard SBR Quantum Racing
|25
|Omar Mendoza Liciclismo Meta Colombia
|0:00:05
|26
|Leif Byrge-Liebig ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|27
|Nathan Labecki AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac
|28
|Matthew Kelley SBR Quantum Racing
|0:00:07
|29
|Eugene Boronow GS Mengoni U.S.A.
|30
|Andrew Hammond Palmer Cycling
|31
|Antonio Valenti Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu
|0:00:08
|32
|Steven Perezluha Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl
|0:00:11
|33
|Brian Kaker Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|0:00:12
|34
|Anthony Olson SPBRC-Grand Performance
|35
|Dan Gardner Astellas Cycling Team
|36
|Cory Hickman Burnham Racing
|0:00:13
|37
|Anyer D Arevalo Liciclismo Meta Colombia
|38
|Blake Anton TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
|39
|Chad Hartley AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac
|0:00:15
|40
|Nicholas Sabel Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|41
|Alex Ochowicz Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|42
|Tristan Petsch-Horvath Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|43
|Stephen Wagstaff Happy Tooth Racing
|44
|Jesse Collins-Davies Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|0:00:16
|45
|Kip Spaude ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|46
|Michael Chauner Atomic Energy Squad
|47
|Lonny Knabe Team Novo Nordisk Elite
|48
|Yors A Santofimio Liciclismo Meta Colombia
|49
|Christian L Gutierrez Liciclismo Meta Colombia
|0:00:17
|50
|Alex Ochowicz Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|0:00:18
|51
|Jonathan Heile
|0:00:19
|52
|Matt Waite Team Wheel & Sprocket
|53
|Travis Heller Thump Cycling p/b Turin
|0:00:21
|54
|David Gerth Langlois Brown Racing
|0:00:23
|55
|Miles Lamon TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
|0:00:24
|56
|Antonio J Alarcon Liciclismo Meta Colombia
|0:00:25
|57
|Cristian C Serrano Liciclismo Meta Colombia
|0:00:35
|58
|Brandon Krawczyk Revolution Cycle/Twin Six
|0:00:58
|59
|Logan Garey Larabar Track Cycling
|60
|Mitchell Mulhern Budget Forklifts
|0:01:35
|61
|Ryan Aitcheson Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|62
|Unknown Unknown
|0:01:45
|63
|Bill Mulligan Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|64
|Eric Hill Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|1Lap
|Christopher Hill Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu
|2Lap
|Alexander Meyer SPBRC-Grand Performance
|3Lap
|Joseph Garey Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith
Women's Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson Fearless Femme
|58:36:00
|2
|Laura Van Gilder Mellow Mushroom Racing
|0:01:00
|3
|Yussely Soto ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|4
|Tina Pic Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
|5
|Racquel Sheath New Zealand Cycling
|6
|Elizabeth Steel New Zealand Cycling
|0:02:00
|7
|Janelle Cole Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels
|8
|Holly Mathews ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|9
|Vanessa Drigo Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas
|0:03:00
|10
|Amy Cutler Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels
|11
|Daphne Karagianis Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|12
|Ginny King KingRacingGroup
|0:04:00
|13
|Kelli Richter Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|14
|Hanna Muegge Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator
|15
|Natalia Franco University of Colorado - Mesa
|16
|Brittlee Bowman Stans NoTubes p/b Velo Classic
|17
|Cristina Hughes ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Rac
|0:05:00
|18
|Amanda Schaap Speed Merchants
|19
|Amanda Seigle JAKROO Racing Team
|20
|Nicolle Bruderer ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|21
|Jannette Rho Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|22
|Kristen Lasasso Mellow Mushroom Racing
|23
|Danielle Smith Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|24
|Madeleine Pape Tenspeed Hero
|0:06:00
|25
|Abigail Mickey United Healthcare
|26
|Holly Edmondston New Zealand Cycling
|0:07:00
|27
|Lexie Millard ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|28
|Abby Krawczyk ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|0:08:00
|29
|Melanie Beale Thump Cycling p/b Turin
|30
|Sarah Szefi Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|0:09:00
|31
|Courteney Lowe Pepper Palace P/B They Happy To
|32
|Philippa Sutton New Zealand Cycling
|0:10:00
|33
|Unknown
|34
|Jeannie Kuhajek ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|35
|Laura Jorgensen UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl
|36
|Alysha Keith New Zealand Cycling
|37
|Corey Coogan Cisek The Fix Studio
|38
|Vanessa Curtis University of Iowa Heart and Va
|0:11:00
|39
|Verita Stewart CRCA/ Stans NoTubes p/b Velo C
|40
|Jennifer Sharp Stages Cycling
|41
|Caroline Moakley Happy Tooth Women Racing
|42
|Carol Jeane Sansome SPBRC-Grand Performance
|0:12:00
|43
|Jennifer Gerth
|0:13:00
|44
|Ellen Ryan Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|45
|Mollie Brewer University of Colorado Boulder
|46
|Julie Kuliecza UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl
|0:14:00
|47
|Cari Higgins United Healthcare
|48
|Lauren Ellis New Zealand Cycling
|0:15:00
|49
|Sarah Lough Scalo Veloce
|50
|Jan Bennett FCS|Cycling: p/b Visit Dallas C
|0:21:00
|51
|Unknown
|0:22:00
|52
|Grace Chappell Happy Tooth Women Racing
|53
|Diedre Ribbens SPBRC-Grand Performance
|0:23:00
|54
|Heidi Goodson Birchwood/GIS
|0:38:00
|55
|Laurel Green Early Bird Women Racing
|0:39:00
|56
|Jennifer Wagner Infinity Racing/Tom Williams BM
|0:49:00
|57
|Siobhan Mcnamara Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator
|0:55:00
