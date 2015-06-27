Trending

Holloway and Hanson win Bay View Classic

Tour of America's Dairyland continues Saturday with ISCorp Downer Classic

Image 1 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 2 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 3 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 4 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 5 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 6 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 7 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 8 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 9 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 10 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 11 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 12 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 13 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 14 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 15 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 16 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 17 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 18 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 19 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 20 of 20

Café Centraal Bay View Classic

Café Centraal Bay View Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Men's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Holloway AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing1:29:50
2Ben Hill Donkey Label
3Jack Bobridge Budget Forklifts
4Scott Sunderland Budget Forklifts
5Camilo Ulloa Liciclismo Meta Colombia
6Aldo Ino Ilesic Athlete Octane Cycling
7Brandon Feehery Astellas0:00:01
8Alexander Ray Silber Cycling
9Hogan Sills Astellas Cycling Team0:00:02
10Peter Olejniczak Astellas Cycling Team
11Owen Gillott Hagens Berman U-23
12Alexander Voitik EGO p/b Sammy Bikes
13Jake Magee Donkey Label
14Rahsaan Bahati Bahati-WTR
15Grayson Brookshire Greenlife-Organic Valley p/b Hi0:00:03
16Brad Neagos BISSELL-ABG-GIANT
17David Guttenplan Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl
18Jonah Meadvancort KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain
19Oshea Glenn Budget Forklifts
20Armando Cardenas Ciclo Funza0:00:04
21Bryan Fosler Trek Midwest Team
22Robert White Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu
23Shane Feehery SBR Quantum Racing
24Grant Erhard SBR Quantum Racing
25Omar Mendoza Liciclismo Meta Colombia0:00:05
26Leif Byrge-Liebig ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
27Nathan Labecki AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac
28Matthew Kelley SBR Quantum Racing0:00:07
29Eugene Boronow GS Mengoni U.S.A.
30Andrew Hammond Palmer Cycling
31Antonio Valenti Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu0:00:08
32Steven Perezluha Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl0:00:11
33Brian Kaker Lakes Area Physical Therapy0:00:12
34Anthony Olson SPBRC-Grand Performance
35Dan Gardner Astellas Cycling Team
36Cory Hickman Burnham Racing0:00:13
37Anyer D Arevalo Liciclismo Meta Colombia
38Blake Anton TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
39Chad Hartley AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac0:00:15
40Nicholas Sabel Lakes Area Physical Therapy
41Alex Ochowicz Lakes Area Physical Therapy
42Tristan Petsch-Horvath Lakes Area Physical Therapy
43Stephen Wagstaff Happy Tooth Racing
44Jesse Collins-Davies Lakes Area Physical Therapy0:00:16
45Kip Spaude ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
46Michael Chauner Atomic Energy Squad
47Lonny Knabe Team Novo Nordisk Elite
48Yors A Santofimio Liciclismo Meta Colombia
49Christian L Gutierrez Liciclismo Meta Colombia0:00:17
50Alex Ochowicz Lakes Area Physical Therapy0:00:18
51Jonathan Heile0:00:19
52Matt Waite Team Wheel & Sprocket
53Travis Heller Thump Cycling p/b Turin0:00:21
54David Gerth Langlois Brown Racing0:00:23
55Miles Lamon TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling0:00:24
56Antonio J Alarcon Liciclismo Meta Colombia0:00:25
57Cristian C Serrano Liciclismo Meta Colombia0:00:35
58Brandon Krawczyk Revolution Cycle/Twin Six0:00:58
59Logan Garey Larabar Track Cycling
60Mitchell Mulhern Budget Forklifts0:01:35
61Ryan Aitcheson Astellas Cycling Team0:01:40
62Unknown Unknown0:01:45
63Bill Mulligan Lakes Area Physical Therapy
64Eric Hill Lakes Area Physical Therapy
1LapChristopher Hill Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu
2LapAlexander Meyer SPBRC-Grand Performance
3LapJoseph Garey Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith

Women's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson Fearless Femme58:36:00
2Laura Van Gilder Mellow Mushroom Racing0:01:00
3Yussely Soto ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
4Tina Pic Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
5Racquel Sheath New Zealand Cycling
6Elizabeth Steel New Zealand Cycling0:02:00
7Janelle Cole Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels
8Holly Mathews ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
9Vanessa Drigo Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas0:03:00
10Amy Cutler Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels
11Daphne Karagianis Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
12Ginny King KingRacingGroup0:04:00
13Kelli Richter Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
14Hanna Muegge Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator
15Natalia Franco University of Colorado - Mesa
16Brittlee Bowman Stans NoTubes p/b Velo Classic
17Cristina Hughes ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Rac0:05:00
18Amanda Schaap Speed Merchants
19Amanda Seigle JAKROO Racing Team
20Nicolle Bruderer ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
21Jannette Rho Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
22Kristen Lasasso Mellow Mushroom Racing
23Danielle Smith Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
24Madeleine Pape Tenspeed Hero0:06:00
25Abigail Mickey United Healthcare
26Holly Edmondston New Zealand Cycling0:07:00
27Lexie Millard ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
28Abby Krawczyk ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice0:08:00
29Melanie Beale Thump Cycling p/b Turin
30Sarah Szefi Chicago Womens Elite Cycling0:09:00
31Courteney Lowe Pepper Palace P/B They Happy To
32Philippa Sutton New Zealand Cycling0:10:00
33Unknown
34Jeannie Kuhajek ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
35Laura Jorgensen UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl
36Alysha Keith New Zealand Cycling
37Corey Coogan Cisek The Fix Studio
38Vanessa Curtis University of Iowa Heart and Va0:11:00
39Verita Stewart CRCA/ Stans NoTubes p/b Velo C
40Jennifer Sharp Stages Cycling
41Caroline Moakley Happy Tooth Women Racing
42Carol Jeane Sansome SPBRC-Grand Performance0:12:00
43Jennifer Gerth0:13:00
44Ellen Ryan Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
45Mollie Brewer University of Colorado Boulder
46Julie Kuliecza UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl0:14:00
47Cari Higgins United Healthcare
48Lauren Ellis New Zealand Cycling0:15:00
49Sarah Lough Scalo Veloce
50Jan Bennett FCS|Cycling: p/b Visit Dallas C0:21:00
51Unknown0:22:00
52Grace Chappell Happy Tooth Women Racing
53Diedre Ribbens SPBRC-Grand Performance0:23:00
54Heidi Goodson Birchwood/GIS0:38:00
55Laurel Green Early Bird Women Racing0:39:00
56Jennifer Wagner Infinity Racing/Tom Williams BM0:49:00
57Siobhan Mcnamara Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator0:55:00

Latest on Cyclingnews