Higgins and Hill win at Schlitz Park

Tour of America's Dairyland continues in Milwaukee

Image 1 of 26

2015 Tour of America's Dairyland, Schlitz Park Criterium

2015 Tour of America's Dairyland, Schlitz Park Criterium
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Men's Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ben Hill (USA) Charter Mason Giant Racing
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Budget Forklifts
3Adan Myerson (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
4Aldo Ilesic (Slo) AltoVelo p/b Seasucker Factory Racing
5Ruben Camapanioni (USA) Stradalli Cycle
6Alexander Ray (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
7Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
8Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling
9Scott Sunderland (Aus) Budget Forklifts
10Camilo Ulloa (Col) Liciclismo Meta Colombia

Women's Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare
2Alysha Keith (Nzl) New Zealand Cycling
3Lauren Ellis (Nzl) New Zealand Cycling
4Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
5Lauretta Hanson (USA) Fearless Femme
6Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
7Yussely Soto (USA) ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
8Cristina Hughes (USA) ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing
9Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Racing
10Racquel Sheath (Nzl) New Zealand Cycling

