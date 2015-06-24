Higgins and Hill win at Schlitz Park
Tour of America's Dairyland continues in Milwaukee
Stage 6: Schlitz Park Criterium -
Image 1 of 26
Image 2 of 26
Image 3 of 26
Image 4 of 26
Image 5 of 26
Image 6 of 26
Image 7 of 26
Image 8 of 26
Image 9 of 26
Image 10 of 26
Image 11 of 26
Image 12 of 26
Image 13 of 26
Image 14 of 26
Image 15 of 26
Image 16 of 26
Image 17 of 26
Image 18 of 26
Image 19 of 26
Image 20 of 26
Image 21 of 26
Image 22 of 26
Image 23 of 26
Image 24 of 26
Image 25 of 26
Image 26 of 26
Men's Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ben Hill (USA) Charter Mason Giant Racing
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|3
|Adan Myerson (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|4
|Aldo Ilesic (Slo) AltoVelo p/b Seasucker Factory Racing
|5
|Ruben Camapanioni (USA) Stradalli Cycle
|6
|Alexander Ray (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|8
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling
|9
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|10
|Camilo Ulloa (Col) Liciclismo Meta Colombia
Women's Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|2
|Alysha Keith (Nzl) New Zealand Cycling
|3
|Lauren Ellis (Nzl) New Zealand Cycling
|4
|Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
|5
|Lauretta Hanson (USA) Fearless Femme
|6
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
|7
|Yussely Soto (USA) ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|8
|Cristina Hughes (USA) ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing
|9
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Racing
|10
|Racquel Sheath (Nzl) New Zealand Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'The best man won' says third-placed Sweeck after Belgium fail to contain Van der Poel at Cyclo-cross European ChampionshipsSecond-placed Iserbyt calls failing to beat dominant Dutchman by three seconds 'a missed opportunity'
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy