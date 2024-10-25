Tour de France Femmes past winners

Tour de France Femmes: 2022 - present

The first edition of the rebirth of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, launched under the organisation of ASO, was an eight-day race that began on the Champs-Élysées in Paris and ended on La Super Planche des Belles Filles where Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) was crowned the overall champion in 2022.

The second edition of the Tour de France Femmes in 2023 was held across eight days with a route that began on July 23 in Clermont-Ferrand and finished on July 30 in Pau, won by Demi Vollering (SD Worx).

The third edition of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes was held after the Paris Olympic Games with eight stages across seven days between Monday, August 12 and Sunday, August 18, with an iconic finish atop Alpe d'Huez. While Vollering won the stage, it was Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) won the overall title by just four seconds over the Dutch rider to secure the yellow jersey of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de France Femmes Pos. Rider Name (Country) 2024 Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) 2023 Demi Vollering (Netherlands) 2022 Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)

La Course by Le Tour de France: 2014-2021

La Course by Le Tour de France was created in 2014 following a petition to ASO calling for a women's Tour de France. Le Tour Entier's petition was led by Kathryn Bertine, Marianne Vos, Emma Pooley and Chrissie Wellington and secured 97,307 signatures. The event was held across various platforms from a one-day to a multi-day event between 2014 and 2021.

La Course, though controversial, had become one of the most showcased events in the Women's WorldTour, and although the wait was longer than anyone anticipated, it finally became the stepping stone to the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in 2022.

Swipe to scroll horizontally La Course by Le Tour de France Pos. Rider Name (Country) 2021 Demi Vollering (Netherlands) 2020 Lizzie Deignan (Great Britain) 2019 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) 2018 Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) 2017 Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) 2016 Chloe Hosking (Australia) 2015 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) 2014 Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale: 2000-2009

A prominent women's stage race in France, not run by ASO, the Tour Cycliste Féminin had started in 1992, and the re-named Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale until it came to an end in 2009.

Pierre Boué organised the Tour Cycliste Féminin and the Grande Boucle, and although it was not the women's Tour de France, it was one of the most prominent women's stage races of that period, and widely regarded as a women's French Grand Tour.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team 2009 Emma Pooley (Great Britain) 2008 Christinane Soeder (Austira) 2007 Nicole Cooke (Great Britian) 2006 Nicole Cooke (Great Britian) 2005 Priska Doppman (Switzerland) 2004 Race not held 2003 Joane Somarriba (Spain) 2002 Zinaida Stahurskaia (Belarus) 2001 Joane Somarriba (Spain) 2000 Joane Somarriba (Spain) 1999 Diana Ziliute (Lithuania) 1998 Edita Pucinskaite (Lithuania)

Tour Cycliste Féminin

A women's stage race in France, not run by ASO, took place as the Tour Cycliste Féminin in 1992-1997, before changing names to Grande Boucle Féminine from 1998-2009.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour Cyciste Féminin Pos. Rider Name (Country) 1997 Fabiana Luperini (Italy) 1996 Fabiana Luperini (Italy) 1995 Fabiana Luperini (Italy) 1994 Valentina Moorsel (Netherlands) 1993 Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands) 1992 Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)

Women's Tour de France: 1984-1989

The women's peloton raced their first official launch of the women's Tour de France stage race until 1984 won by American Marianne Martin. It was an 18-day race held simultaneously as the men's event and along much of the same but shortened routes with shared finish lines. The Société du Tour de France, which later became part of ASO in 1992, managed both men's and women's events.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Tour de France Pos. Rider Name (Country) 1989 Jeannie Longo (France) 1988 Jeannie Longo (France) 1987 Jeannie Longo (France) 1986 Maria Canins (Italy) 1985 Maria Canins (Italy) 1984 Marianne Martin (United States of America)

Normandy - 1955

The men's Tour de France is rich in history, with its beginnings in 1903. A women's version found its roots much later, and under a different organisation, as a one-off multi-day race won by the Isle of Man's Millie Robinson in Normandy in 1955.