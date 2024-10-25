Tour de France Femmes past winners

A full list of champions dating back to the first version in 1955 and the original women's Tour de France stage race held from 1984-1989

ALPE DHUEZ FRANCE AUGUST 18 LR Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime on second place overall race winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing Yellow Leader Jersey and Pauliena Rooijakkers of The Netherlands and Team FenixDeceuninck on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 8 a 1499km stage from Le GrandBornand to Alpe dHuez 1828m UCIWWT on August 18 2024 in Alpe dHuez France
Tour de France Femmes: 2022 - present

The first edition of the rebirth of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, launched under the organisation of ASO, was an eight-day race that began on the Champs-Élysées in Paris and ended on La Super Planche des Belles Filles where Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) was crowned the overall champion in 2022.

Tour de France Femmes
Pos.Rider Name (Country)
2024Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland)
2023Demi Vollering (Netherlands)
2022Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
La Course by Le Tour de France
Pos.Rider Name (Country)
2021Demi Vollering (Netherlands)
2020Lizzie Deignan (Great Britain)
2019Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2018Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
2017Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
2016Chloe Hosking (Australia)
2015Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
2014Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale
Pos.Rider Name (Country) Team
2009Emma Pooley (Great Britain)
2008Christinane Soeder (Austira)
2007Nicole Cooke (Great Britian)
2006Nicole Cooke (Great Britian)
2005Priska Doppman (Switzerland)
2004Race not held
2003Joane Somarriba (Spain)
2002Zinaida Stahurskaia (Belarus)
2001Joane Somarriba (Spain)
2000Joane Somarriba (Spain)
1999Diana Ziliute (Lithuania)
1998Edita Pucinskaite (Lithuania)
Tour Cyciste Féminin
Pos.Rider Name (Country)
1997Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
1996Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
1995Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
1994Valentina Moorsel (Netherlands)
1993Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)
1992Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)
Women's Tour de France
Pos.Rider Name (Country)
1989Jeannie Longo (France)
1988Jeannie Longo (France)
1987Jeannie Longo (France)
1986Maria Canins (Italy)
1985Maria Canins (Italy)
1984Marianne Martin (United States of America)
Normandy
Pos.Rider Name (Country) Team
1955Millie Robinson (Isle of Man)
