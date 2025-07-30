Olympic champion Kristen Faulkner and Elisa Balsamo out of Tour de France Femmes as crashes ripple through peloton on stage 5

Six riders have already pulled out on Wednesday, after a crash-marred opening 100km of racing en route to Guéret

LA GACILLY, FRANCE - JULY 28: Kristen Faulkner of The United States and Team EF Education-Oatly prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 3 a 163.5km stage from La Gacilly to Angers / #UCIWWT / on July 28, 2025 in La Gacilly, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
US and Olympic champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) and top sprinter Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) have abandoned the Tour de France Femmes, with several crashes marring the opening 100km of stage 5.

Faulkner has battled through bad luck throughout the race, affected by illness in the run-in, and crashing twice during the first four stages, determined to help her teammates.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

