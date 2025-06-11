Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 Live: Evenepoel, Pogačar and Vingegaard set for GC test in time trial

Refresh

We're around halfway through the running on stage 4, with just over 70 riders still to start.

Pierre Thierry (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) has just finished and set the third fastest time of the stage. But he was still 59 seconds slower than Foss, showing just how well the Ineos rider was going.

Foss has not been challenged by any of the recent finishers. Here's a look at him during the time trial, with his former world champion's rainbow bands on show at the end of his sleeves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's what Foss had to say to reporters at the finish: "I think definitely this TT is suited for a time trial bike as long as you can push the power, so for me it was no question, but I have to admit I was really surprised when I saw the wall in front of us," said Foss, in reference to the climb in the middle of the route. "I'm expecting some nucleur stuff from Jonas and Pogi today. I don't think I have a chance to be honest, but I gas it a good crack. I think it was a really good TT from me, but I'm curious to see how fast they will go."

Ineos now sit 1-2 provisionally at the finish, with Leonard continuing to the line at great pace. The young Canadian finished the 17km 35 seconds slower than Foss.

New best time at the finish Foss continued to impress in the last 7km of the time trial, beating Wærenskjold's time at the finish by a full minute. The time to beat now sits at 22:00, with the Norwegian's average speed at 47.4kph.

Foss' Ineos teammate Michael Leonard has followed him through the checkpoint with the new second fastest time. It will be interesting to see how the pair on the British team finish in comparison to Wærenskjold.

Former time trial world champion Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers) is absolutely flying on the course, setting a new best time of 14:53 at the checkpoint. This beats Leijnse's previous best by 51 seconds.

A look at the early stage leader and Norwegian national ITT champion Søren Wærenskjold in full flight. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another possible early challenger, Victor Campenaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike) has just started. He's not as much as a TT specialist as he used to be, but expect a solid time from the Belgian in around 20 minutes time.

Few riders have made much of an impression on the intermediate times of Wærenskjold and Leijnse, but Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and current Kind of the Mountains Paul Ourselin (Cofidis) have come closest, within 20 seconds. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leijnse is unable to kick on from the quick time he set at the intermediate check, losing 37 seconds to the Norwegian champion Wærenskjold on the 7km run to the finish.

Wærenskjold blows that first time out the water, finishing nearly two minutes quicker with a time of 23:00.

First finisher The first finishing time of the day is set by Novak in Saint-Péray, with the Slovenian crossing the line after 24 minutes and 43 seconds. He won't need to get in the hot seat, however, with several faster riders not far behind him on the course.

With the first few riders through that check, it's Enzo Leijnse (Picnic PostNL) who has come through it in a commanding fastest time, beating Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) by 10 seconds, Novak by 48 seconds, and Price-Pejtersen by 50.

The initial benchmark at the intermediate time check 10.5km into the route should be set soon, with Novak and Casper Pedersen (Soudal-QuickStep) entering the second half of the route.

Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) has just started. Expect either him or compatriot Price-Pejtersen to take the early lead once this initial wave of riders reaches the finish.

A reminder that Iván Romeo (Movistar) will start today's time trial last, after his breakaway stage win yesterday. Catch up with how he got into the yellow jersey by reading our stage report:



Critérium du Dauphiné: Iván Romeo solos to victory from breakaway on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 underway Domen Novak has kicked things off on stage 4 for UAE, with Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) setting off not long after. There will be just one-minute intervals between all the starters today.

More big news coming out this morning is the reported departure of AG2R La Mondiale as a co-sponsor of the French WorldTour team, according to Le Télégramme. Read the full news story below:



AG2R La Mondiale reportedly due to end co-sponsorship of longstanding French WorldTour team, squad refuses to comment

Temperatures are plenty hot in Charmes-sur-Rhône, up at 30 degrees with Novak minutes away from setting off.

Make sure to look out for Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) as one of the later starters. He's continuing to show his promise as a GC rider. Read more about him here:



Paris-Nice runner-up Florian Lipowitz moves back onto GC radar at Critérium du Dauphiné

Domen Novak (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) will be the first rider to start the TT. He's due off the start ramp at 14:15 local time in France, so in just under 10 minutes time.

Olympic and world time trial champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is starting the day as the favourite. Read what he had to say about the ITT yesterday below:



'We're confident that I'm in good shape' – Remco Evenepoel positive ahead of Critérium du Dauphiné time trial and first GC test

Here's a look at the profile of the 17.4km, with that climbing section in the middle of the route set to prove vital in the fight for the stage win. (Image credit: ASO)

Today's race against the clock runs in the usual format of last to first on GC. Check out all the key start times below:



Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 stage 4 time trial start times

Action continues on stage 4 with a 17.4km race against the clock from Charmes-sur-Rhône to Saint-Péray, with the GC favourites expected to battle it out for the stage win.