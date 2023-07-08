Mark Cavendish abandons Tour de France following crash on stage 8

Mark Cavendish holds his collarbone after crashing out of the 2023 Tour de France on stage 8 to Limoges

Mark Cavendish has abandoned the Tour de France after crashing hard amid the peloton with 60km remaining on stage 8, visibly gripping his collarbone and initially unable to remount his bike to continue racing.

Cavendish crashed with a small number of other riders including Pello Bilbao, and was visibly the most severely hurt by the crash. Live broadcast images showed Cavendish ominously ribbing his collarbone before he was assessed by the race doctor. Shortly after he was taken to an ambulance and his abandonment was confirmed.

Stage 8 was always likely to be a race for the punchers given the hilly terrain in the latter half, and so Cavendish was riding defensively in the peloton. However, the crash seemed to be caused by a clash of wheels amid the peloton which took down a handful of riders just outside 60km to go.

Astana Qazaqstan confirmed the abandonment on Twitter shortly after Cavendish left the roadside.

"[Mark Cavendish] crashed 60 km from finish with Pello Bilbao and was forced to abandon. He left the race in the ambulance," the announcement read. "Updates will follow as soon as there is more news."

Cavendish narrowly missed a record-breaking 35th stage win on stage 7 on Saturday, outsprinted by Jasper Philipsen while also suffering a mechanical.

The sprint on stage 7 was tumultuous, with Philipsen deviating from his racing line in a move that resulted in a complaint from Astana Qazakstan director Alexander Vinokourov - which ultimately did not find Philipsen at fault.

He hit the highest speed of the group sprint on stage 7, at a speed of 74.7kph with 300m remaining - in a glimpse of form that offered some hope of seeing the Manxman break the infamous Tour de France stage win record set by Eddy Merckx.

His departure from the Tour de France on stage 8 marks a sad ending to the sprinter’s career, following his announcement at the Giro d’Italia that this would be his final season.

Fans across the world were hoping to see Cavendish complete his career, one that marks him as one of the greatest sprinters of all time, with a final stage win at the French race. His abandonment will be a disappointment for the race, his team, and fans across the globe.