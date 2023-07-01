Mas abandons, Carapaz's GC hopes evaporate in Tour de France crash

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Enric Mas (Movistar) saw their overall challenges at the Tour de France ruined when they both crashed on the descent of the Alto del Vivero in the finale of stage 1.

The two riders went down in the same crash with 23km to go as the pace ratcheted up in the reduced peloton on the run-in to Bilbao.

Mas was forced to abandon with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, while Carapaz spent more than five minutes on the roadside before he gingerly remounted. The Ecuadorian champion had cuts to both knees and appeared to be in some difficulty as he attempted to pedal to the finish many minutes behind the peloton.

Carapaz finished over 15 minutes behind the stage winner surrounded by loud encouragements from the crowd.

Team Movistar reported that Mas has a severe pain in the right shoulder area, wand he will ill be examined at a hospital.

Por desgracia, os confirmamos que @EnricMasNicolau no podrá completar la 1ª etapa del #TDF2023.El balear, con fuerte dolor en la zona del hombro derecho, será examinado en un centro hospitalario. Os mantendremos informados.📸 @GettySport pic.twitter.com/u9vVwymDIwJuly 1, 2023

