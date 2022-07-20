Pogacar triples up on stage 17 mountain mayhem at Tour de France

Image 1 of 34 Tadej Pogacar beats Jonas Vingegaard to win his third stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Tadej Pogacar beats Jonas Vingegaard to win his third stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Tadej Pogacar beats Jonas Vingegaard to win his third stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Geraint Thomas finished the stage in fourth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Pogacar and Vingegaard after the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Valentin Madouas finishes the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Brandon McNulty was the ultimate teammate for Tadej Pogacar on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) on the climb to Peyragudes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Geraint Thomas (Ineos) struggled on the climb to Peyragudes and lost ground on the GC (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Sunflowers were out in force on stage 17 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Tadej Pogacar meets the press before stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Colorful spectators on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 The early attacks did not stick as Wout van Aert wanted the intermediate sprint points (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Romain Bardet (Team DSM) dropped out of the GC picture on stage 16 but kept fighting (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Alexey Lutsenko and Thibaut Pinot attacked on the Col d'Aspin (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Mountains classification leader Simon Geschke with an ice vest at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 The jersey holders at the start: Pogacar, Vingegaard and Van Aert (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Jonas Vingegaard, race leader, with points leader Wout van Aert at the start of stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Guillaume Boivin and Owain Doull attacked on the first climb but were caught (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Owain Doull was one of several EF-EasyPost riders to attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Thibaut Pinot and Alexey Lutsenko off the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Cofidis chase on the first climb for Simon Geschke (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Rigoberto Uran in a counter-attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Louis Meintjes in the main bunch (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Christophe Laporte leads the Jumbo-Visma train in pursuit of escapees before the intermediate sprint (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Jonas Vingegaard on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the young riders' podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34 Thibaut Pinot finishes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 34

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) saved his final blast for the closing 100 metres and won his third stage of this year’s Tour de France at the summit of Peyragudes. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) could not match the acceleration and finished on his adversary’s wheel for second.

Pogačar’s teammate Brendan McNulty took third on stage 17. His searing pace ripped the peloton to shreds after the penultimate climb of Val Louron-Azet.

The Pyrenean showdown came down to the UAE Team Emirates duo versus Jumbo-Visma’s GC leader. The only hesitation from Vingegaard came in the sprint to the line, as he could not move around his rival. Vingegaard held tight to his race lead and only lost a few seconds to his main challenger, Pogačar now 2:18 back.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) held his composure on stage 17, finishing fourth, and held to third overall, now 4:56 behind the leader.

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) looked to suffer on the climb but managed to trail only four seconds behind fifth-placed Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) on the summit finish, and with his ride, Bardet moved from ninth on GC to sixth overall, 9:21 back. Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) finished the stage in the top 10 to retain fourth and fifth, respectively, on GC. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) slipped three spots in the overall standings, now ninth, and teammate Tom Pidcock plummeted from the top 10.

After the leaders crossed the finish line, more than 125 riders were strewn across the 11km climb of the fourth mountain of the day, looking to beat the time limit of approximately 37 minutes from Pogačar's winning time.

"To take the stage win is already incredible. We can all be proud because without Rafal, George and Soler we cannot try more," Pogačar said at the finish about riding with only three teammates on stage 17. "For now I'm happy that I won today. Tomorrow is another day which I'm looking forward to.

"I gave really absolutely everything. I know that I need to win, there's no other way. I gave it all for the team to the line. I was so happy. Not only Brandon, also Mikkel and Hirschi. Mikkel rode like a climber today. He set such a good pace on the climbs, it was unbelievable. I felt so good with that pace, I felt confident and I know he felt confident also. Brandon did an amazing job, he was so good today - he's been good all Tour but a special mention goes to him."

More to come!

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)