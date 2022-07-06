Tour de France: Simon Clarke conquers cobbles to win stage 5
By Patrick Fletcher published
Pogačar impresses, Roglič crashes, Van Aert narrowly salvages maillot jaune after dropping back to help Vingegaard
The Tour de France clattered onto the cobbles on stage 5 on a day of high drama that saw Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) land a blow on all his rivals, while Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) landed the stage win from the breakaway.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France: Simon Clarke conquers cobbles to win stage 5Pogačar impresses, Roglič crashes, Van Aert narrowly salvages maillot jaune after dropping back to help Vingegaard
-
Wout van Aert crashes in Tour de France cobbled stage - VideoRace leader back up and racing after fall before cobbled sections
-
Brompton P-Line review - Stuck in the middle with youHalfway between the hyperlight T-Line and the basic models, the P-Line misses the mark
-
Giro d'Italia Donne: Stage win number 32 for VosDutchwoman wins from small group sprint on stage 6 as Van Vleuten defends overall lead