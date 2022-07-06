Tour de France: Simon Clarke conquers cobbles to win stage 5

Pogačar impresses, Roglič crashes, Van Aert narrowly salvages maillot jaune after dropping back to help Vingegaard

Simon Clarke wins stage 5 of the 2022 Tour de France over Taco van der Hoorn
The Tour de France clattered onto the cobbles on stage 5 on a day of high drama that saw Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) land a blow on all his rivals, while Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) landed the stage win from the breakaway.

More to come.

