Tour de France: Simon Clarke conquers cobbles to win stage 5

Image 1 of 21 Simon Clarke wins stage 5 of the 2022 Tour de France over Taco van der Hoorn (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 The breakaway drives the pace across the cobblestones with gap fading to 1:04 as race sees less than 23km to ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), wearing the white best young rider jersey, attacks from the peloton on the cobblestones (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Wout van Aert rides in front of Jumbo-Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard, who had a mechanical and switch bikes at least two times, once with another teammate (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Ineos Grenadiers ride on cobbles which kicks up dust as they head to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Breakaway of six riders pass through a cobbled sector while fans cheer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Peloton kicks up dust during stage 5 and cobbled sectors (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Breakaway of six riders formed with 130km to go (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) leads breakaway of six riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 First three riders to form a break from the start in Totalenergies team's Edvald Boasson Hagen, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux team's Taco Van Der Hoorn and Magnus Cort of EF Education-EasyPost (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) chases back to the peloton after being involved in a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) in Green Points Jersey and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in Yellow Leader Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Alpecin-Deceuninck team's Mathieu Van Der Poel awaits the start (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Wout Van Aert wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey awaits the start in Lille (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) on the cobbles in the peloton, trailed by Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 The breakaway during the 5th stage between Lille and Arenberg Porte du Hainaut (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Max Walscheid (Cofidis) on one of 11 sectors of cobblestones (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Peter Sagan (Team Total Energies) is dropped from the peloton during stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Primoz Roglic gets assistance from his team (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 21 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) gets assistance after a crash (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 21 ack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) holds his arm after a crash (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 21

The Tour de France clattered onto the cobbles on stage 5 on a day of high drama that saw Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) land a blow on all his rivals, while Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) landed the stage win from the breakaway.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)