Pedersen jumps from breakaway to win sprint on Tour de France stage 13

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segaafredo) out-sprinted a three-man breakaway to secure his first stage win at the Tour de France. The Danish rider launched his sprint inside 300 metres to go and held of Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) and Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech) to take the stage 13 victory in Saint-Etienne.

The trio were part of the day's breakaway that also included Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) and Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo).

Pedersen launched a searing attack 10km out that split the breakaway, taking Houle and Wright with him. Although collaborative at first, each fired off an attack in the closing kilometres but none were successful at creating a gap.

Houle made one last jump but Pedersen and Wright were quick to respond, which then forced the Canadian to lead them under the flamme rouge and into the sprint.

Pedersen was the first to kick and while Wright reacted, he could not close the gap and was forced to settle for second and Houle in third.

Küng led in the chase group for fourth place 30 seconds later with Jorgenson in fifth and Ganna sixth.

There were no changes to the overall classification as Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) leads the GC by 2:22 ahead of runner-up Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and 2:26 ahead of third-placed Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers). The race heads into stage 14 from Saint-Etienne to Mende on Saturday.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)