Pedersen jumps from breakaway to win sprint on Tour de France stage 13
By Kirsten Frattini published
Wright takes second and Houle settles for third in Saint-Étienne
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segaafredo) out-sprinted a three-man breakaway to secure his first stage win at the Tour de France. The Danish rider launched his sprint inside 300 metres to go and held of Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) and Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech) to take the stage 13 victory in Saint-Etienne.
The trio were part of the day's breakaway that also included Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) and Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo).
Pedersen launched a searing attack 10km out that split the breakaway, taking Houle and Wright with him. Although collaborative at first, each fired off an attack in the closing kilometres but none were successful at creating a gap.
Houle made one last jump but Pedersen and Wright were quick to respond, which then forced the Canadian to lead them under the flamme rouge and into the sprint.
Pedersen was the first to kick and while Wright reacted, he could not close the gap and was forced to settle for second and Houle in third.
Küng led in the chase group for fourth place 30 seconds later with Jorgenson in fifth and Ganna sixth.
There were no changes to the overall classification as Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) leads the GC by 2:22 ahead of runner-up Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and 2:26 ahead of third-placed Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers). The race heads into stage 14 from Saint-Etienne to Mende on Saturday.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The current GC standings in the 2022 Tour de France after stage 13Jonas Vingegaard remains in the yellow jersey with Tadej Pogacar in second position in the GC
-
Pedersen jumps from breakaway to win sprint on Tour de France stage 13Wright takes second and Houle settles for third in Saint-Étienne
-
Classified 'front derailleur killer' strikes deal with seven wheel brandsWe asked for more wheel options and Classified replied, announcing partnerships with Enve, DT Swiss, Reynolds and more
-
Tour de France stage 13 Live - Aftermath to Pedersen's breakaway victoryAll the action on a day that could see a bunch sprint or a breakaway win