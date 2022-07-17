Philipsen blazes to victory in Tour de France stage to Carcassonne

Bad luck day for Jumbo-Visma as Vingegaard crashes and loses two teammates

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) takes the win (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images)
He had to brake once, then again as he wove his way through the sprint in the final 200 metres, but with a powerful burst of speed, Jasper Philipsen blazed to his first Tour de France stage victory on a searing hot day in Carcassonne.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider came from behind as Trek-Segafredo's Mads Pedersen opened up the sprint, then threw himself on the inside of the final bend to power past and edge out green jersey holder Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) as Pedersen faded to third.

It was an imperfect day for Jumbo-Visma, however, as race leader Jonas Vingegaard lost Primož Roglič before the start then another strong climber Steven Kruijswijk crashed out mid-stage just days before the race heads in to the Pyrenees.

Vingegaard also crashed but got back in the race to keep his 2:22 lead over Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), while Geraint Thomas remains in third at 2:43.

Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. A former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
