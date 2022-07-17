Philipsen blazes to victory in Tour de France stage to Carcassonne

Image 1 of 12 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) takes the win (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12

He had to brake once, then again as he wove his way through the sprint in the final 200 metres, but with a powerful burst of speed, Jasper Philipsen blazed to his first Tour de France stage victory on a searing hot day in Carcassonne.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider came from behind as Trek-Segafredo's Mads Pedersen opened up the sprint, then threw himself on the inside of the final bend to power past and edge out green jersey holder Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) as Pedersen faded to third.

It was an imperfect day for Jumbo-Visma, however, as race leader Jonas Vingegaard lost Primož Roglič before the start then another strong climber Steven Kruijswijk crashed out mid-stage just days before the race heads in to the Pyrenees.

Vingegaard also crashed but got back in the race to keep his 2:22 lead over Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), while Geraint Thomas remains in third at 2:43.

More to come.

