Wout van Aert takes stunning solo win in yellow jersey on Tour de France stage 4
By Barry Ryan published
Jumbo-Visma rider gets his win after three second places
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) soloed to victory on stage 4 of the Tour de France in Calais after a searing attack on the Côte du Cap Blanc-Nez with 10km remaining. The yellow jersey's Jumbo-Visma teammates teed him up on the final climb and he splintered the peloton with his acceleration over the top.
Van Aert's teammate Jonas Vingegaard and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) were the only riders who were initially able to follow his onslaught, but they too had to relent near the summit. A reduced peloton scrambled to give chase over the other side, but Van Aert never looked like being brought back by his pursuers.
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the sprint for second place, eight seconds down, and he celebrated in the mistaken belief that he had landed the stage ahead of Van Aert's teammate Christophe Laporte.
Van Aert cements his lead atop the overall standings and the points classification, and he also breaks his sequence of second places on this Tour.
The Tour's first stage on French roads was animated by Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost), who struck up a solid working alliance to build a maximum advantage of 7:30 before the sprinters' teams set about clawing them back.
Perez was the last man standing from the early move, but the anticipated bunch sprint didn't materialise as Jumbo-Visma took up the reins on the short Côte du Cap Blanc-Nez. Tiesj Benoot's forcing teed up Van Aert's winning acceleration.
It was notable that Roglič was unable to follow for as long as Vingegaard, but both men reached the finish together. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) was also out of position on the climb, but he was among the first chasers over the top, and he, too, reached Calais alongside his general classification rivals.
There ought to be further separation among the overall contenders on stage 5, which takes the peloton across eleven sectors of cobbles en route to Arenberg.
More to come
Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation (opens in new tab), published by Gill Books.
