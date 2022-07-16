Michael Matthews takes solo win in Mende on Tour de France stage 14

Image 1 of 23 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 23 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 23 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 23 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 23 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 23 Jumbo-Visma protect Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 23 Ineos Grenadiers ride together (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 23 Stage 14 passed through central France (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 23 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) was in the stage 14 break (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 23 The breakaway of stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 23 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 23 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 23 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 23 Stage 14 ride through the central wheat fields of France (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 23 Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar mark each other (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 23 Thibaut Pinot and Simon Geschke in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 23 The television helicopter hovers over the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 23 Jumbo-Visma lead on the undulating roads of stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 23 Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) made the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 23 Simon Geschke padded his lead in the mountains classification (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 23 Alberto Bettiol in the escape (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 23 Thibaut Pinot cools off on a hot day of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 23 Neilson Powless in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 23

Michael Matthews gave BikeExchange-Jayco its second Tour de France stage win of the year, showing incredible grit and determination on the steep ascent to the Mende Aerodrome.

The Australian held onto a stinging acceleration from Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) on the steepest pitches and, as the road began to level off, he sprinted past the Italian and powered to his first Tour stage win in five years.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) dashed away from the rest of the breakaway riders to take third on the day.

The long, hilly stage through the Massif Central started with former race leader Tadej Pogačar smashing the race apart on the first climb. Yellow jersey holder Jonas Vingegaard and his Jumbo-Visma team maintained control and nullified the move and let the escape gain over 14 minutes mid-stage.

More than 12 minutes after the breakaway were done and rehydrating at the team buses, the yellow jersey battle recommenced on the finishing climb. Pogačar attacked but Vingegaard closely followed as the rest of the overall contenders were left behind.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was the last to lose touch and chased with Adam Yates. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) bridged across and then attacked, while Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) clawed his way up to Thomas.

Thomas caught Gaudu and, while he lost 17 seconds to the two dominant riders, he gained some time on Romain Bardet (DSM).

The biggest change in the top 10 was the insertion of escapee Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), who climbed into 7th after making the day's winning move. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) lost 1:10 to the race leader and slid to 9th, with Movistar's Enric Mas in 10th at 10 minutes.

More to follow …

