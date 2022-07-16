Michael Matthews takes solo win in Mende on Tour de France stage 14
By Laura Weislo Contributions from Stephen Farrand published
Bettiol comes in second from breakaway group as Meintjes moves up in GC after breakaway given long leash
Michael Matthews gave BikeExchange-Jayco its second Tour de France stage win of the year, showing incredible grit and determination on the steep ascent to the Mende Aerodrome.
The Australian held onto a stinging acceleration from Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) on the steepest pitches and, as the road began to level off, he sprinted past the Italian and powered to his first Tour stage win in five years.
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) dashed away from the rest of the breakaway riders to take third on the day.
The long, hilly stage through the Massif Central started with former race leader Tadej Pogačar smashing the race apart on the first climb. Yellow jersey holder Jonas Vingegaard and his Jumbo-Visma team maintained control and nullified the move and let the escape gain over 14 minutes mid-stage.
More than 12 minutes after the breakaway were done and rehydrating at the team buses, the yellow jersey battle recommenced on the finishing climb. Pogačar attacked but Vingegaard closely followed as the rest of the overall contenders were left behind.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was the last to lose touch and chased with Adam Yates. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) bridged across and then attacked, while Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) clawed his way up to Thomas.
Thomas caught Gaudu and, while he lost 17 seconds to the two dominant riders, he gained some time on Romain Bardet (DSM).
The biggest change in the top 10 was the insertion of escapee Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), who climbed into 7th after making the day's winning move. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) lost 1:10 to the race leader and slid to 9th, with Movistar's Enric Mas in 10th at 10 minutes.
More to follow …
