Tour de France past winners

Winner Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates his overall leader yellow jersey on the podium at the end of the 21th and last stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France

Previous overall and classification winners

2021

1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma

3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

2020

1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma

3 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo

2019

1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos

2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos

3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

2018

1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky

2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb

3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky

2017

1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky

2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac

3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale

2016

1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky

2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale

3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team

2015

1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky

2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

2014

1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team

2 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale

3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr

2013

1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling

2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team

3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha

2012

1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling

2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling

3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

2011

1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team

2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

2010

1 *Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank

2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank

3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

2009

1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana

2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank

3 Lance Armstrong (USA) Astana





Note: *Andy Schleck was awarded victory of the 2010 Tour de France after original winner Alberto Contador was disqualified for doping.

*Lance Armstrong was stripped of all race results from August 1, 1998 onwards following the US Anti-Doping Agency’s investigation into doping at the US Postal Service team.

*Austria's Bernhard Kohl tested positive for EPO-CERA on October 13, 2008. He admitted to its use on October 15, 2008 and was stripped of his third place GC finish at the 2008 Tour de France.

*Oscar Pereiro was awarded the victory of the 2006 Tour de France on October 16, 2007, after original winner Floyd Landis was disqualified for doping.