Pidcock claims sensational L'Alpe d'Huez victory on stage 12 of Tour de France
By Patrick Fletcher published
Pogačar unable to shake yellow jersey Vingegaard
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) marked his debut Tour de France with a flourish on stage 12, taking a sensational victory atop the legendary climb to L'Alpe d'Huez.
As the 22-year-old Briton rode clear of his breakaway companions on the famous 21 hairpin bends, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) came out swinging after his crushing defeat the previous afternoon, but was unable to shake the rider who'd taken his yellow jersey, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).
Pogačar launched three accelerations on the final climb of a second successive high-Alpine stage, but Vingegaard responded instantly to them all, the last one being the final surge for the finish line. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) yo-yo'd off the back of the duelling duo but was the only rider to finish alongside them, taking him back onto the overall podium at the expense of Romain Bardet (DSM).
The stage, which went back over the Col du Galibier and the Croix de Fer ahead of the 13.8km final climb, didn't see Pogačar turn the tables but he did deliver a statement of defiance, a sign that Wednesday was a blip and there's plenty of life left in the Tour.
The appetite is whet for the Pyrenees in the final week, but the final day in the Alps belonged to Pidcock, who used every tool in his locker to claim the biggest result of his road racing career. The Olympic mountain bike champion and world cyclo-cross champion rode away from a classy breakaway to solo 10km up the hors-catégorie climb to L'Alpe d'Huez, but it was the way he got into that break that was perhaps the most spectacular thing.
More to follow...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The current GC standings in the 2022 Tour de France after stage 12Jonas Vingegaard remains in the yellow jersey with Tadej Pogacar now in 2nd position in the GC
-
Pidcock claims sensational L'Alpe d'Huez victory on stage 12 of Tour de FrancePogačar unable to shake yellow jersey Vingegaard
-
Wiebes wins stage 1 to take GC lead at Baloise Ladies TourDe Zoete and Van der Hulst make it an all-Dutch podium for second day of six-day stage race
-
Tour de France stage 12 Live - Pogacar and Vingegaard face off on L'Alpe d'HuezFroome, Pidcock and Powless in determined breakaway