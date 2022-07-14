Pidcock claims sensational L'Alpe d'Huez victory on stage 12 of Tour de France

Image 1 of 35 Tom Pidcock claims sensational L'Alpe d'Huez victory on stage 12 of Tour de FrancePidcock claims sensational L'Alpe d'Huez victory on stage 12 of Tour de France (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Tom Pidcock of Ineos Grenadiers attacks in the breakaway with 10.6km to on Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Breakaway of five head to final climb, l'Alpe d'Huez, led by Tom Pidcock of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) rides in a breakaway in the ascent of Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Wout van Aert pulls Jumbo-Visma team up to first corner of Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Nico Vereecken/PN/SprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 35 Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) leads the early breakaway on the first climb from Briançon, Col du Galibier (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost was the first rider to attack from the start in Briançon and was soon joined by other for the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Italian rider Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) rides in a breakaway on the Col du Galibier (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Wout van Aert protects Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Jonas Vingegaard in the Tour de France leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Stage 12 climbed the Galibier again (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Chris Froome went on the attack during stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Jumbo-Visma protected Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Stage 12 of the Tour was spectacular (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 The early break of stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Jonas Vingegaard wore the yellow jersey during stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Scenery from the Col du Galibier on stage 12 to L'Alpe d'Huez at the Tour de France (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 35 Col du Galibier on stage 12 to L'Alpe d'Huez at the Tour de France (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 35 A general view of the peloton compete beginning to climb the Col du Lautaret on stage 12 to L'Alpe d'Huez at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 The group on stage 12 to L'Alpe d'Huez at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 The peloton on stage 12 to L'Alpe d'Huez at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 The beautiful scenery on stage 12 to L'Alpe d'Huez at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 The peloton on stage 12 to L'Alpe d'Huez at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Christopher Froome on stage 12 to L'Alpe d'Huez at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Thomas Pidcock on stage 12 to L'Alpe d'Huez at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar talk pre-stage (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Overall leader Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar ahead of stage 12 to L'Alpe d'Huez at the Tour de France (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 35 Thibaut Pinot ahead of stage 12 to L'Alpe d'Huez at the Tour de France (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 35 Austrian rider Sebastian Schonberger (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) and Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) ride in a breakaway (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) in the breakaway on the Col de la Croix de Fer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard on L'Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Tom Pidcock claims sensational L'Alpe d'Huez victory on stage 12 of Tour de FrancePidcock claims sensational L'Alpe d'Huez victory on stage 12 of Tour de France (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Tom Pidcock claims sensational L'Alpe d'Huez victory on stage 12 of Tour de FrancePidcock claims sensational L'Alpe d'Huez victory on stage 12 of Tour de France (Image credit: Marco Bertorello / Pool Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Tom Pidcock claims sensational L'Alpe d'Huez victory on stage 12 of Tour de FrancePidcock claims sensational L'Alpe d'Huez victory on stage 12 of Tour de France (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Tom Pidcock claims sensational L'Alpe d'Huez victory on stage 12 of Tour de FrancePidcock claims sensational L'Alpe d'Huez victory on stage 12 of Tour de France (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) marked his debut Tour de France with a flourish on stage 12, taking a sensational victory atop the legendary climb to L'Alpe d'Huez.

As the 22-year-old Briton rode clear of his breakaway companions on the famous 21 hairpin bends, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) came out swinging after his crushing defeat the previous afternoon, but was unable to shake the rider who'd taken his yellow jersey, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

Pogačar launched three accelerations on the final climb of a second successive high-Alpine stage, but Vingegaard responded instantly to them all, the last one being the final surge for the finish line. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) yo-yo'd off the back of the duelling duo but was the only rider to finish alongside them, taking him back onto the overall podium at the expense of Romain Bardet (DSM).

The stage, which went back over the Col du Galibier and the Croix de Fer ahead of the 13.8km final climb, didn't see Pogačar turn the tables but he did deliver a statement of defiance, a sign that Wednesday was a blip and there's plenty of life left in the Tour.

The appetite is whet for the Pyrenees in the final week, but the final day in the Alps belonged to Pidcock, who used every tool in his locker to claim the biggest result of his road racing career. The Olympic mountain bike champion and world cyclo-cross champion rode away from a classy breakaway to solo 10km up the hors-catégorie climb to L'Alpe d'Huez, but it was the way he got into that break that was perhaps the most spectacular thing.

More to follow...

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)