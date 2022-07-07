Tour de France: Pogacar wins stage 6, takes yellow jersey

Image 1 of 35 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins in Longwy ahead of Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Tadej Pogacar wins stage 6 at Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Tadej Pogačar celebrates as he wins the stage 6 in Longwy (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Tadej Pogačar launched a vicious attack at the end of the longest day of the Tour to win the stage and take the yellow jersey (Image credit: GONZALO FUENTESPOOL AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Wout van Aert ends his breakaway when he is caught by the peloton with 7km to go (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) on his final kilometres in the lead on stage 6 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 With just under 31km to go, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) takes off at the front of the race alone (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 The breakaway was reduced to Quinn Simmons and Wout van Aert with less than 65km to go (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Stefan Bissegger (left) and Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost) lead the chase of the breakaway duo (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Wout Van Aert ( Jumbo-Visma) leads the breakaway trio (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) rides in yellow jersey between Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) and Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) during longest stage, 219.9km, of this year's Tour de France (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) rides behind Trek-Segafredo's Quinn Simons in the breakaway headed to Longwy (Image credit: Getty images ) Image 1 of 35 Filippo Ganna and Dylan Van Baarle of Ineos Grenadiers at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Wout Van Aert passes farmlands between Binche, Belgium and Longwy in northern France (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 The peloton rockets past farms on stage 6 on a pace slightly ahead of schedule (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 French rider Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) shows signs of crash during stage 6 (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) rides stage 6 in the white best young rider jersey (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 35 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) leads an attack (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) in Green Points Jersey in peloton (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in the white best young jersey during stage 6 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 The stage began in Belgium on Thursday, and fans of Wout van Aert ( Jumbo-Visma) turn out en force (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 At the start in Binche, Belgium are Wout van Aert ( Jumbo-Visma) in the Yellow Leader's Jersey and Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 35 Two famous Belgian cyclists at the start in Binche - Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 6 of the Tour de France in an uphill sprint in Longwy on a day that will be long remembered for yellow jersey Wout van Aert’s sustained but doomed onslaught at the head of the race.

The Jumbo-Visma man ultimately conceded his yellow jersey to Pogačar, but only after spending most of the day on the attack at the head of the race. Van Aert repeatedly split the field in the opening kilometres, and he was the last survivor of the day’s break before he was finally caught and dropped by the peloton with 11km remaining.

Pogačar later splintered the leading group with an acceleration of his own on the Côte de Pulventeux with 5.5km remaining, and his UAE Team Emirates squad set about pegging back late attacker Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies) on the final approach to the line.

Rafal Majka and Brandon McNulty led the front group up the 2km drag to the finish and although Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) opened the sprint from distance, Pogačar delivered an emphatic response, winning the stage from Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ).

The 10-second time bonus for the stage win was enough to lift Pogačar ahead of Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) in the overall standings and into the yellow jersey. He leads the American by 4 seconds, with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) now third at 31 seconds.

Van Aert was the principal aggressor during a searingly fast opening phase, attacking incessantly while the peloton repeatedly split and reformed behind, with some 52.5km covered in the first hour of racing.

He eventually forced his way clear with 148km remaining, bringing Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Israel Premier Tech) with him, and the peloton seemingly accepted there was little point in trying to reason with the maillot jaune when he was in this mood.

His offensive bore faint echoes of his rival Mathieu van der Poel’s defence of yellow on the road to Le Creusot at last year’s Tour, though it was perhaps more reminiscent of Eddy Merckx’s aggression on the road to Marseille in 1971.

That afternoon, however, Merckx’s boundless energy was diverted towards the clear goal of trying to regain the yellow jersey from Luis Ocaña. Van Aert, by contrast, was already in the overall lead and he is part of a team with two riders targeting final overall victory. His attack made little strategic sense, but racing against all logic made for gripping viewing.

Not even a slipped chain on the Côte des Mazures and a later bike change could discourage Van Aert, who built a maximum lead of just under four minutes. He later picked up full points at the intermediate sprint, but it was clear that his eyes were on a grand exploit rather than managing his substantial lead in the green jersey standings.

Bora-Hansgrohe, Alpecin-Deceuninck and EF Education-EasyPost combined to lead the chase behind, and out front, Fulgsang sat up with 65km to go, but Van Aert and Simmons maintained a buffer of two minutes as they entered the final 50km. The pace in the bunch picked up thereafter, with German champion Nils Politt particularly effective, but Van Aert refused to be discouraged, and he eased clear of Simmons with 30km remaining.

The terrain grew more rugged from here, yet Van Aert still maintained a 30-second advantage deep into the finale, even as Ineos Grenadiers massed in pursuit. He was eventually recaptured just after the category 4 Côte de Montigny-sur-Chiers with 11km remaining, and the day’s spoils would fall to Pogačar.

More to follow…

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)