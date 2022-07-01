The current GC standings in the Tour de France
By Peter Stuart published
Yves Lampaert takes the yellow jersey as the favourites in the Tour's general classification make their mark
The 2022 Tour de France has begun, and commentators and favourites alike were in shock when Yves Lampaert took the stage victory and yellow jersey in Copenhagen in the opening time trial.
Behind him, the GC battle has already commenced, with 2021 winner Tadej Pogačar making a clear statement of intent with a third place finish - only two seconds behind second-place finisher Wout van Aert.
While Pogačar’s start will have made its mark on the field, behind him Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic showed impressive form in finishing eight and nine seconds behind, respectively.
Ineos-Grenadiers riders Adam Yates and Geraint Thomas were both within 20 seconds of Pogačar, and Thomas will no doubt be cursing his failure to remove his gilet ahead of the race, which would have cost him considerable aerodynamic gains.
Aleksandr Vlasov, who comes into the 2022 Tour de France as one of our top favourites, finished 31 seconds down, behind the major contenders from Jumbo-Visma and Ineos, and 26 seconds down on Pogacar.
Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën) was a minute down on Lampaert, and perhaps the worst placed amongst the major favourites. Of Ineos’ trio, Daniel Martínez was the last finisher - 44 seconds behind Lampaert and 39 seconds off Pogacar.
Tadej Pogačar sits in first place in the young riders classification - the white jersey - with Tom Pidcock in second place, 17 seconds down.
The sprinters green jersey, today, simply mirrors the overall finish order, but will be thrown into disarray tomorrow.
Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.