Hugo Houle wins stage 16 of Tour de France with solo attack in Pyrenees

Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech) claimed his first professional victory on the biggest stage in cycling, winning the Tour de France stage to Foix from the day's successful breakaway.

The Canadian attacked out of a reduced leading group ahead of the Mur de Péguère, playing off the work of his compatriot and teammate Michael Woods, and soloed in for over 27 kilometres to give Israel-Premier Tech its second stage of the race after Simon Clarke's stage 5 victory.

Houle dedicated the win to his brother Pierrick, who died after being struck by a drunk driver in 2012 while out for a run. The emotion was clear on the 31-year-old's face a decade later as he celebrated his success.

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) out-sprinted Woods for second, with Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) - who crashed on the descent of the Péguère, trailing in for fourth.



Despite numerous dodging and parrying, most of the overall favourites finished together, with race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) led to the line by green jersey holder Wout van Aert, who shut down any potential moves by second-placed Tadej Pogačar. Also present was Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), although they struggled briefly on the Mur de Péguère, and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic).

Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock (Ineos) and Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) lost touch and finished 1:19 behind the Vingegaard group.

The biggest loser on the day was Romain Bardet, who lost touch on the Mur de Péguère and tumbled down the rankings.

