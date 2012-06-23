Tour de France: Stage 9 preview
Stage 9 map, profile and Chris Boardman video preview
Stage 9: Arc-et-Senans - Besançon (ITT)
Arc-et-Senans – Besançon
Distance: 41.5km
Highest point: 379m
Category: Time trial
The battle for yellow begins
If a time trial specialist does win this year’s Tour, it’s a fair bet that he will be among the top three or four finishers today. Initially announced as 38km, this stage is now another 3.5km longer. It’s a test of two halves, with the first 20 kilometres much more rolling than those near to the finish. However, there is not much here that will worry the stronger time trialists, such as Wiggins, Martin and Cancellara. They will power up the climbs and should gain three to four seconds a kilometre on Frank Schleck and the other climbers – some two and three minutes by the end. If it’s any less than that, the RadioShack-Nissan leader will be very happy.
Sean Yates: "This could be decisive to the final GC. Bradley will be trying to win the stage and put as much time into his rivals as possible – every second counts. It’s an ideal length for him but not really as straightforward as the second time trial."
Maps and profiles courtesy of ASO
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy