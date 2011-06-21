Beware of sea breezes

This is a relatively short stage but once again, Prudhomme has allowed for the possibility of a surprise. With 70 coastal kilometres into the finish, echelons are sure to form if the wind picks up strongly off the English Channel. Of course, last year Prudhomme and co. made a good deal of exactly this happening on the opening road stage in Holland but the stage passed in almost total calm. But even in easy conditions, there is sure to be a big battle near the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres, which should conclude with a hotly contested bunch sprint.

Details -

Distance: 164.5 km

Highest point: 281m

Category: Flat





Stage map

Stage profile