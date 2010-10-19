Last chance for the baroudeurs

The race heads into Italy via the Montgenèvre pass, climbs to Sestrières and then features a late complicating factor in the shape of the 7km Pramartino climb, off which the road descends steeply into the finish in Pinerolo. The overall contenders are likely to wait until that last test before making any move today but the temptation for most will surely be to hold something back for the epic test the next day. That once again gives breakaway riders another good chance of going all the way to the finish. In fact, it is likely to be their final opportunity to do so.

Details -

Distance: 179 km

Highest point: 2,035m

Category: High mountains

Vin Denson says...

"Sestriere is a real hard drag up and it will set up the last climb, the Pra Martino. It's only 7km but they will be hell for leather and I think you'll see gaps of up to two minutes. The strongest guys will be to the fore now and I see somebody losing the Tour here."





Stage map

Stage profile