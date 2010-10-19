Stage 17 preview
Gap – Pinerolo
Stage 17: Gap - Pinerolo
Last chance for the baroudeurs
The race heads into Italy via the Montgenèvre pass, climbs to Sestrières and then features a late complicating factor in the shape of the 7km Pramartino climb, off which the road descends steeply into the finish in Pinerolo. The overall contenders are likely to wait until that last test before making any move today but the temptation for most will surely be to hold something back for the epic test the next day. That once again gives breakaway riders another good chance of going all the way to the finish. In fact, it is likely to be their final opportunity to do so.
Distance: 179 km
Highest point: 2,035m
Category: High mountains
Vin Denson says...
"Sestriere is a real hard drag up and it will set up the last climb, the Pra Martino. It's only 7km but they will be hell for leather and I think you'll see gaps of up to two minutes. The strongest guys will be to the fore now and I see somebody losing the Tour here."
Stage map
Stage profile
-
-
-
-
