The riders know these roads well from the Ardennes Classics, particularly Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The course starts flat but gets increasingly rolling towards the finish. A key moment will be the 6km climb of the Col du Rosier, a Liège staple but tackled today from the opposite direction to usual.

The puncheurs who make their names in the one-day Classics will be queuing up to attack here, while the sprinters and their teams will be determined to limit the deficit over the climb and bring back any breakaways in the final 12km from the climb to the finish.

Stage map

Stage profile