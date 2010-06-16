It would be a massive surprise if the sprinters allow this one to get away. The day's break may as well be on a fishing hook.

The pan-flatlands of Les Landes into Bordeaux host the Tour for the 80th time. It's the race's most visited location outside Paris and has a long reputation for epic bunch sprints. The long, straight finish on the Quinconces quayside is ideal for a mass finish, although you have go back to Tom Steels in 1999 to find the last sprint win here.

The overall contenders will want to stay out of trouble and save energy with tomorrow's time trial in mind.

Stage map

Stage profile