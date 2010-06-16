Stage 18 - Friday, July 23 2010, Salies-de-Béarn - Bordeaux, 190 km
The fast boys are back in town
Stage 18: Salies-de-Bearn - Bordeaux
It would be a massive surprise if the sprinters allow this one to get away. The day's break may as well be on a fishing hook.
The pan-flatlands of Les Landes into Bordeaux host the Tour for the 80th time. It's the race's most visited location outside Paris and has a long reputation for epic bunch sprints. The long, straight finish on the Quinconces quayside is ideal for a mass finish, although you have go back to Tom Steels in 1999 to find the last sprint win here.
The overall contenders will want to stay out of trouble and save energy with tomorrow's time trial in mind.
